Aurat March 2020: Creative, powerful & peaceful posters we loved

Aurat March was held on International Women’s Day in several cities across Pakistan. In connection, demonstrations were organized nationwide to celebrate womanhood, demand equality and raise voice against patriarchy, misogyny and injustice.

This year was no different as 8th March arrived with its fair share of controversy, thanks to Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, Marvi Sirmid and a disputable slogan. However, women along with many men made sure that nobody silences the voice of reason this one day and everyone gathered with placards and posters with their demands. Even such peaceful (and smart) slogans were again met with backlash by those refusing to understand them, however both the spirit and support remained high!

Here are some of the creative expressions that we loved and appreciate:

Read: Aurat March Manifesto: Here’s everything the movement stands for

Men are changing and it’s a welcoming change!

Issues that concern us all as a society were highlighted.

Those who were worried about security, well… the police led by our women were there to make sure it was a peaceful march.

Unfortunately there were setbacks, when some people resorted to violence against the peaceful demonstrations in Islamabad.

Just came back from the Karachi #AuratMarch to this horrifying news.

Resorting to violence, pelting stones and bricks on peaceful protestors? Ye dars deta hai hamara deen?

Haya sikhane se pehlay khud haya to seekh len. https://t.co/zjLR0cmUZ5 — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) March 8, 2020

comments