Aurat March 2021: Creative and thought provoking posters that demand attention

While the pandemic might have affected the attendance this year, Aurat March still took place and feminists all across the country made sure to leave an impact. Like every year, creative and thought provoking posters explaining the agenda of the march were raised. Those who could not attend the march, made sure to share their posters online.

Here are a few posters that caught our attention:

Patriachy Ka Pandemic

Not only do we need a vaccine for coronavirus but also for patriachy! We’ll hopefully get one when education and humanity is made a priority!

Yeh Main Hoon. Yeh Mera Jism Hai. And Yeh Humari Marzi Ho Rahi Hai

“This is me. This is my body. And this is my choice”. This slogan is yet another version of “Mera Jism Meri Marzi” (My body my choice ) with the Pawri twist.

Society has been unable to accept the fact that all women are asking for is for the right over their own bodies.

Mask Uper. Ankhain Neechay

In order to stay safe from all the virus, it is crucial to keep your mask up and gaze low! Sadly, men do not follow instructions and blame women for “asking for it”.

Men need to start calling out their friends

Your social circle is not more important than another human’s social security! Staying silent in times of injustice is a privilege and if you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.

Jitni Taqleef Aurat March Sey Hoti Hai Utni Taqleef Auratun Pe Zulm Se Kyun Nahi Hoti?

Because isn’t this a valid concern? You have a problem with the movement but you have no issues with the violence women endure.

If people truly cared about the safety and betterment of women in their lives, they would march along and be their support.

Main Ab Dar Dar Kay Thak Gaye

Women are tired of being afraid and that is a great achievement!

The Aurat March is one of the greatest things to have happened in Pakistan in recent years. The movement provides hope that the future for women will be better than their past!

Thank you to those who organize it and those who march despite the attacks and threats.

