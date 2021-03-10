Ayesha Omar launches her all-natural skincare line Ayesha.O Beauty

After establishing herself as an actor, singer and a style icon, Ayesha Omar has recently ventured into skincare industry with her beauty line Ayesha.O Beauty that she launched at a picturesque garden party in Karachi on Tuesday, 9th March.

The magnificent arrangement was set up in a lush green garden with blooming flowers, candles and glowing light bulbs at a bungalow in DHA Phase 8. It rightfully represented her all-natural beauty line which is free from chemicals. Ayesha, dressed in a flow-y Zaheer Abbas white dress, was looking ethereal as she sashayed around greeting the attendees. The green carpet was graced by her close friends and stars including designer Maheen Khan, Azfar Rehman, Maria Wasti, Laila Wasti, Momal Sheikh, Tooba Siddiqui, Sikander Rizvi, Ainy Jaffri and Angeline Malik amongst others. Ahsan Khan, Adnan Malik, Faizan ul Haq and few others joined the evening a little late.

The organic skincare line has been launched in collaboration with Hemani International and it is clearly mentioned on Ayesha’s products that they are “100% natural, cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulphate-free and vegan”.

Ayesha shared with Something Haute that her “family strongly believes in natural remedies and healing through natural means”. The actor has always been very close to nature; she loves open spaces, being in the sunlight, near the mountains and oceans and also advocates for healthy eating habits.

“My journey towards this began quite a few years ago when my mother fell sick and she had a auto-immune disorder called Psoriasis and my brother eventually decided to heal her through organic ways. Gradually, we started using organic and natural products in the house. I wasn’t a believer until I saw my mother healing; so two years ago, me and my brother decided to launch an organic skincare range but then he left and went abroad and all my plans went down the drain,” she shared after introducing the products through a serene video presentation.

“However, Fakhr-e-Alam called me last summer and advised me to get into business because I am very much into natural products. Then, he connected me to director at Hemani group, Mr. Zohair and we decided to collaborate. And now, after months and months of hard work, research and testing, we are launching 11 products from Ayesha.O Beauty; 7 of which are introducing today and our makeup remover will soon be available,” she added.

Fashion doyenne Maheen Khan was excited to be a part of the launch. “I feel this is an ideal time to begin start-ups and do business and I’m all up for it,” she said encouraging Ayesha. Angeline Malik shared that she always inquires Ayesha for beauty and skin related queries so she is sure that Ayesha will excel at this.

One of the interesting aspect of the launch was that Ayesha planned a multiple-course sit down high-tea in connection with the products that she introduced at the event. Prepared by The Deli Karachi, the menu included appetizing hors d’oeuvre, desserts and drinks. As she unveiled her products, the guests were served these dishes that were made with similar natural ingredients. For instance, orange and rocket salad was served in connection with the Ayesha.O Beauty Face Mask that contains Multani mitti, orange peel and orange oil to minimize the drying effect. Other natural ingredients include cucumber, nigella (kalonji), Hunzai apricots, coconut, rose, cinnamon and green tea. Furthermore, healthy immunity shots were periodically served to the guests.

The event was well organized by Amina Rashid Khan and her mother at Raka Events. Ayesha also presented the guests with beautifully packaged products to take home and get a personal experience. All her products are available on her newly launched website.

