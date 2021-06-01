To top
1 Jun

Ayeza Khan reveals she ‘can’t wait’ to work with Marina Khan

by Entertainment Desk
Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan recently shared pictures of some of her favourite actors from the industry and expressed her thoughts about them. As a surprise, she also revealed the name of the actor she ‘can’t wait to work with’ and her fans were delighted to see it.

She posted a snippet from Tanhaiyaan and expressed her desire as she wrote: “Marina Khan I can’t wait to work with you.”

 

Ayeza

 

Ayeza also shared a very old clip of Humayun Saeed from a drama and commented: “Humayun Saeed no one can take your place in the showbiz industry.”

 

 

Read: Ayeza Khan shares details about her next drama serial

She also had a lot to say about Fahad Mustafa and Aamina Sheikh. “I have learned a lot from you guys and still learning,” wrote Ayeza while sharing photos of Fahad Mustafa and Aamina Sheikh’s drama Main Abdul Qadir Hoon.

 

ayeza

 

That’s not all; Ayeza also shared a clip of Abrar-ul-Haq’s song, Preeto, and while many thought she was just referring to the singer, the actor was all praises for Sunita Marshall as well.

“Sunita Marshall this was the first time I saw you on TV and you looked beautiful and of course this song was my favorite by Abrar sir.”

 

In an unusual turn of events, Ayeza, who doesn’t actively give interviews is now on TikTok as GeetiiPrincess. Perhaps, this may have something to do with her character in her upcoming drama, Laa Pata.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Simon Cowell cancels appearance as a judge on “X Factor Israel”
Next post
Saba Qamar shares fond memories with Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium
You might also like
Ayeza
Ayeza Khan shares details about her next drama serial
May 18, 2021
Chupke Chupke
Ep 1: Chupke Chupke begins with a complex family story
April 15, 2021
Chupke Chupke
Teasers out: Chupke Chupke seems to be the comic respite we desperately need
April 2, 2021