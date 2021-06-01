Ayeza Khan reveals she ‘can’t wait’ to work with Marina Khan

Ayeza Khan recently shared pictures of some of her favourite actors from the industry and expressed her thoughts about them. As a surprise, she also revealed the name of the actor she ‘can’t wait to work with’ and her fans were delighted to see it.

She posted a snippet from Tanhaiyaan and expressed her desire as she wrote: “Marina Khan I can’t wait to work with you.”

Ayeza also shared a very old clip of Humayun Saeed from a drama and commented: “Humayun Saeed no one can take your place in the showbiz industry.”

She also had a lot to say about Fahad Mustafa and Aamina Sheikh. “I have learned a lot from you guys and still learning,” wrote Ayeza while sharing photos of Fahad Mustafa and Aamina Sheikh’s drama Main Abdul Qadir Hoon.

That’s not all; Ayeza also shared a clip of Abrar-ul-Haq’s song, Preeto, and while many thought she was just referring to the singer, the actor was all praises for Sunita Marshall as well.

“Sunita Marshall this was the first time I saw you on TV and you looked beautiful and of course this song was my favorite by Abrar sir.”

In an unusual turn of events, Ayeza, who doesn’t actively give interviews is now on TikTok as GeetiiPrincess. Perhaps, this may have something to do with her character in her upcoming drama, Laa Pata.

