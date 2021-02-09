Azaan Sami Khan is all set to release his debut album ‘Main Tera’

Despite being a star kid, Pakistani music composer and screenwriter, Azaan Sami Khan has made a name for himself in the industry with true dedication and sincerity to his craft. Not only has he established himself as a musician, but he’s also gearing up to make his big acting debut.

It might take a while for us to finally see him as an actor, however, for now, Azaan has announced his debut album as a treat for his fans. The music composer behind Superstar unveiled the album cover on his Instagram, along with an exciting tracklist that includes nine songs.

The first single from the album with the same title, Main Tera is all set to release on February 10, 2021.

“I wanted it to be extremely personal. It’s almost biographical in some ways. I have delved into the first time I fell in love with somebody, the first crush, the first heartbreak, you’d basically witness a lot of firsts in this as it is my first album,” he explained the idea and inspiration behind the album.

According to the artist, the album is his way of branching into something far more intimate than just producing chart-topping music for superhit movies.

Despite having years of experience in the music industry, this will be the first time we see Azaan taking over the vocals and lyrics for an album that is very close to his heart.

The 9-song tracklist also includes Meri Sajna Re, a collaboration with the music maestro Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, along with other songs tilted Maahiya, Dholna, Mein Tera, Jaadugari, Aashiqui, Ik Lamha, Zama, and Tu.

The album also features some acoustic and live versions of the songs.

“For me, the fans and the listeners are the most important. So far, they have given me so much love for my compositions in films, so it is equally important for them to know that I haven’t compromised anything when it came to sharing my own album with them. The idea is to give them the absolute best experience that I can,” he wrote.

Azaan Sami Khan has previously produced superhit tracks in critically and commercially acclaimed films like Parey Hut Love, Superstar, and Parwaaz Hai Junoon.

The release date of the album is yet to be announced, however, it will be released under the banner of HUM Music. Azaan also made a special performance on song Main Tera from his debut album at the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week 2021.

