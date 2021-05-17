“Azaan Sami Khan is musically gifted,” says Mahira Khan

Azaan Sami Khan gave us a treat this Eid by releasing the second track from his debut album, Mein Tera. Titled Tu, the song’s biggest highlight is superstar Mahira Khan who plays his love interest. With stunning visuals and animations, Hassan Dawar has directed the video and the song also features a dance sequence, choreographed by Nigaah Hussain.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Azaan and Mahira spoke about the collaboration in detail.

“He’s musically gifted,” praised Mahira who is Azaan’s muse. She also revealed that all the songs the young musician makes are shared with her.

She is free to express and share criticism as she holds the title of “music director” of Azaan’s life.

Speaking of Tu, Azaan shared that it was inspired by Billie Jean and is a very serious song set to a fast beat.

“You know that heartbreak kind of song about being in love with somebody who you shouldn’t be in love with? Which all of us have gone through at some point, where you have the awareness that this is bad for me, but you’re enjoying it,” he said.

The two share great chemistry and friendship that is visible in their collaboration. Superstar starring Mahira Khan was written by Azaan Sami Khan who had also composed the music for the film.

comments