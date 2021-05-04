Azaan Sami Khan to make his acting debut alongside Yumna Zaidi & Sajal Aly in Ishaq e La

Despite being a star kid, Pakistani music composer and screenwriter, Azaan Sami Khan has made a name for himself in the industry with true dedication and sincerity to his craft. Not only has he established himself as a musician, but he’s also gearing up to make his big acting debut alongside two powerhouses of talent, Yumna Zaidi and Sajal Aly in HUM TV’s upcoming drama, Ishaq e La.

Written by Qaisera Hayat, the writer who previously penned Daldal and Alif Allah Aur Insaan, the drama is directed by Amin Iqbal, and is a Momina Duraid production.

Apart from seeing Azaan making his acting debut, it would be great to see Sajal Aly and Yumna Zaidi share the screen. We last saw Sajal in Yeh Dil Mera along with Ahad Raza Mir and in Alif last year with Hamza Ali Abbasi, while Yumna is currently impressing fans in message-oriented drama, Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi.

Ishaq e La will air on HUM TV, however, a date has not been announced yet.

