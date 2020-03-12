Baaji to be screened at the UK Asian Film Festival

Amidst coronavirus outbreak, it came as a surprise that a Pakistani film — Baaji — is still getting screened for international audience at the UK Asian Film Festival 2020 in London.

Scheduled to be held from March 25th to April 5th, the festival is organised by not-for-profit organisation Tongues on Fire Limited.

Saqib Malik’s debut feature Baaji will be screened thrice during the fest. The first screening will be at Stockton Arts Centre on 27th March, followed by screenings at Strathclyde University, Glasgow on 29th March and Regent Street Cinema, London on 1st April.

However, there are serious health concerns raised by the threat of coronavirus worldwide and many festivals and conferences have been cancelled at the last moment. Keeping it in mind, the organisers have announced it on their official website that so far they do not plan to cancel the event.

Read: Baaji & Laal Kabootar head to DC South Asian Film Festival

“In light of the evolving situation caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Tongues on Fire must exercise a duty of care to everyone we work with and our audience. At present, all venues involved with the film festival are continuing as normal, in alignment with Public Health England and the Department of Health’s advice. Tongues on Fire do not plan to cancel or postpone any screenings or events, unless we are instructed otherwise. We are monitoring the situation regularly each day, according to the Department of Health’s instructions on public gatherings and the risk of the virus,” it read.

comments