Barack Obama’s 2021 summer playlist features song by Pakistani artist Arooj Aftab

Barack Obama has released his 2021 summer music playlist featuring songs from Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, Bob Dylan, Migos, H.E.R., The Rolling Stones, SZA, Stevie Wonder and many more including Pakistan-born, New York-based singer and composer Arooj Aftab.

“A mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between,” Obama wrote on Twitter while sharing the 38-song playlist.

With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between. pic.twitter.com/xwTPun9wsw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 10, 2021

Arooj’s song Mohabbat from her album Vulture Prince made it to his playlist. Acknowledging the recognition, the singer thanked the former US president on Twitter.

Wowwww thank you https://t.co/mQfg5Mttx6 — arooj aftab (@arooj_aftab) July 10, 2021

“Well, this has been wonderful to wake up to! Thank you,” she posted on Instagram.

A post shared by Arooj Aftab (@aroojaftabmusic)

Vulture Prince is the third full-length album from the Brooklyn-based Pakistani composer which was released in April.

Mohabbat, a is ghazal originally written by Hafeez Hoshiarpuri which the singer has given her personal touch. The song has been covered by famous Pakistani singers like Medhi Hassan and Iqbal Bano.

Several celebrities including Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and Mira Sethi congratulated Arooj for the recognition.

Listen to the song here: