It is no surprise that PTV dramas were watched and loved across the border in its golden era. Legendary actors Marina Khan and Shehnaz Sheikh recently had a reunion and shared a picture together on social media. Little did they know that the picture will find an old fan. Indian journalist Barkha Dutt saw the picture of the two actresses and couldn’t help but share how much she loved watching Pakistani dramas as a teenager.

She took to Twitter and shared some of her cherished childhood memories along with a collage of the two actresses from the past and present.

“Gosh. Dhoop Kinare and Tanhaiyaan. I would watch Dhoop Kinare before every school exam,” Barkha tweeted. “[I] crushed on Mr Ahmer before Wuthering Heights made the Heathcliff sort trendy and hoped someone would sing me Faiz [Ahmad Faiz] someday. Are we that old?” she added.

Gosh . Dhoop kinare and tanhaiyaan. I would watch DK before every school exam, crushed on Dr Ahmer before wuthering heights made the Heathcliffe sort trendy and hoped someone would sing me faiz some day. Are we that old ? https://t.co/pA0uqSmh1f — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) June 15, 2021

When a Twitter user shared the picture and asked who remembers Dhoop Kinare and Dr Zoya? Barkha replied that “who can forget!”

“Are you mad? Who can forget! Every single girl I know was in love with Dr Ahmer and hoped that someone would sing jaise veerane mein chupke se bahar aa jaye for them.”

Shehnaz Sheikh and Marina Khan starred together as sisters Zara and Sanya in the 1986 serial Tahaiyaan, which became a cult classic in the Pakistani TV industry.

