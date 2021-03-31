Bella Hadid condemns murder of Pakistani driver in Washington

Supermodel Bella Hadid has condemned the brutal murder of Pakistani driver Mohammad Anwar in Washington, DC.

The-24-year-old model took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and wrote a heartfelt message to mourn the death of 66-year-old immigrant.

“This is devastating. God bless him and his family,” Bella wrote, adding, “no one, and I mean no one should ever have to endure this, especially while doing their job.”

Mohammad Anwar was killed near Nationals Park by two teenage girls, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Anwar, who lived in Springfield, Virginia, was working as an Uber Eats driver, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family.

According to reports, the girls — 13 and 15 — assaulted Anwar with a taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured.

Bella later shared another post in her stories by Instagram page Muslims of the World, where it was confirmed that the two girls have been charged with murder.

