To top
31 Mar

Bella Hadid condemns murder of Pakistani driver in Washington

by Staff Reporter
Bella

Supermodel Bella Hadid has condemned the brutal murder of Pakistani driver Mohammad Anwar in Washington, DC.

The-24-year-old model took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and wrote a heartfelt message to mourn the death of 66-year-old immigrant.

“This is devastating. God bless him and his family,” Bella wrote, adding, “no one, and I mean no one should ever have to endure this, especially while doing their job.”

 

Bella

 

Mohammad Anwar was killed near Nationals Park by two teenage girls, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Anwar, who lived in Springfield, Virginia, was working as an Uber Eats driver, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family.

Read: Bella Hadid calls out Instagram for censoring post about Palestine

According to reports, the girls — 13 and 15 — assaulted Anwar with a taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured.

Bella later shared another post in her stories by Instagram page Muslims of the World, where it was confirmed that the two girls have been charged with murder.

Bella

comments

Staff Reporter
Previous post
Asim Azhar encourages fellow artists to invest in the music industry
Next post
Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf to appear in a film together after divorce
You might also like
Bella
Bella Hadid calls out Instagram for censoring post about Palestine
July 9, 2020
beauty
Haute List: 5 best beauty looks from Cannes 2019
May 25, 2019
Bringing the ‘bob’ back in 2017?
May 7, 2017