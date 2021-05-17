Bella Hadid marches in pro-Palestine protest in New York City

Supermodels and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid have been quite vocal about their opinions on the ongoing atrocities of Israel on innocent Palestinians. They two are amongst the very few Hollywood celebrities who have publicly raised their support for Palestine amid escalating tensions. Now, Bella has taken the support for her ancestral country one step ahead as she joined the pro-Palestine march in New York City recently.

On Saturday, Bella took to the streets of Bay Ridge, NY and joined thousand of others to condemn the Israeli airstrikes at Gaza. The model shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram account and wrote: ”The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole! We are a rare breed!! It’s free Palestine till Palestine is free!!! P.S. The Palestinian drip is real #FreePalestine ”.

Bella, whose father is Palestinian, was seen wearing a keffiyeh and waving a Palestinian flag. Not long before attending the protests, Bella shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, with tears streaming down her face, and a caption: “I feel a deep sense of pain for Palestine and for my Palestinian brothers and sisters today and everyday. watching these videos physically breaks my heart into 100 different pieces. You cannot allow yourself to be desensitized to watching human life being taken. You just can’t. Palestinian lives are the lives that will help change the world. And they are being taken from us by the second. #FreePalestine.”

This is not the first time Bella has participated in a protest for Palestinian rights. She also posted a throwback photo from a protest in London that she attended four years ago.

The model has been actively posting on social media for the past few days to emphasize on the barbaric violence. Due to her international standing, the supermodel must have enormous pressure to align with the mainstream narrative, but she has put her career (worth $25 million as of 2020) at risk to support her homeland and she is not shying away from speaking the truth. She has even posted pictures of her grandparents and their children, recalling her Palestinian heritage.

Over the weekend, Israeli forces carried out what the New York Times called “the single deadliest airstrike yet on Gaza” in the past seven days of bombings. Palestinian health authorities have reported that at least 33 people died in Sunday morning’s attacks on Gaza City, while 50 more sustained injuries. So far, the death toll has reached at least 192 people, including 58 children.

