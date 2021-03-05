‘Beyond The Wetlands’ narrates a story similar to mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Following the sad news of mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s death, Arsalan Majid releases the trailer of his feature film, Beyond The Wetlands that shows great resemblance to his case.

“Incredibly excited to present the first look of my feature film Beyond The Wetlands,” the filmmaker had shared on social media.

The feature film guarantees to take you on an amazing journey to Pakistan’s north as part of a search and rescue mission to retrieve a man lost in the mountains.

“The film is of an adventure/survival genre and is about a search and rescue mission to retrieve a lost mountaineer from the mountains in the K2 region,” wrote Arsalan Majid.

Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and Jp Mohr Prieto from Chile, went missing on February 5th during the expedition to K2. Though it shows a resemblance to mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s case, it has no connection to him or his disappearance. In fact, it has been revealed that the movie has been in development since August 2020 and was filmed from December 2020 to January 2021.

Beyond The Wetlands is an adventure/survival indie film shot in the K2 region. The movie features new faces such as Jahangir Abdullah, Ishaq Hushevi, and Ibrahim Michael. It also stars another local hero, mountaineer Muhammad Karim in a small role.

Watch the trailer below:

