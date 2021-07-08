Bilal Abbas Khan to star opposite Hadiqa Kiani in Danish Nawaz’s new drama

Bilal Abbas Khan is the new heartthrob of the nation who has won over hearts with his back-to-back performances in different dramas like Cheekh, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Dunk as well as web series Ek Jhoothi Love Story. Hence, viewers get excited every time he signs a new drama.

We know that he is doing Nabeel Qureshi’s film, Khel Khel Mein, with Sajal Aly. However, he has signed for his next small screen appearance, a Danish Nawaz directorial, titled Dobaara opposite Hadiqa Kiani.

This is his first project with the highly acclaimed Chupke Chupke director. The drama is written by renowned playwright Sarwat Nazeer, who has written hit projects like Qayamat. The cast also includes veteran actress and director, Sakina Samo.

“It’s a pleasure to be working with such a phenomenal team. I believe this drama is going to create a lot of noise and, viewers are going to enjoy it a lot,” said Bilal Abbas Khan, talking about the project. “Danish Nawaz is a genius director and I hope we can bring his and miss Sarwat’s message across to the viewers successfully.”

Produced by Momina Duraid Productions, the drama serial will air on Hum TV and the release date is yet to be announced.

Sakina Samo is actively sharing pictures from the shoot on her Instagram. Have a look!

