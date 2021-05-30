Bilal Khan’s latest song ‘Marjawan’ addresses his struggle through the pandemic

Bilal Khan rose to fame through his superhit song Bachana following which he released several other melodious tracks. The singer has recently released a new song titled Marjawan that addresses the struggles he faced during the global pandemic.

It has now been a year since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed millions of lives and changed how each of us operates.

Marjawan is a pop romantic track that has a soft and pleasing melody. Sung in typical Bilal Khan style, the song feels very relatable and the video with subtitles recapping his life over the year keeps you hooked till the very end.

He shared that one year ago he released a song called Tum Ho in which he described life in quarantine.”A lot has changed since then and yet a lot of things are still the same,” Bilal stated, sharing that now, he’s gotten his first vaccine shot.

Through his subtitles, Bilal also updates listeners that he has started a new business and his old purple hair is now gone. He shared that he still eats ‘boring chicken and fish” along with other details regarding his life such as living in isolation away from loved ones and cancelling trips to Pakistan due to travel restrictions.

The Bachana singer went through a journey of self-discovery and also invested in cryptocurrency during the past year. He also reveals that someone who he used to know once, got married this year, however, he ate pizza the night he found out and “it was delicious.”

Listen to the song here:

