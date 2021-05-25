Bilal Maqsood shares beautiful rendition of ‘Akhri Alvida’ as a tribute to Palestine

Several artists have used their social media platforms to lend support and raise awareness regarding the ongoing violence and oppression against Palestine. Being a musician, Bilal Maqsood paid a heartfelt tribute to Palestine in his own special way.

The Mera Bichra Yaar singer shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen playing an acoustic version of one of his beloved song Aakhri Alvida.

“A tribute to all Palestinians living in the fear of each day spent with their loved ones being the last,” he wrote praying for the freedom of Palestine. “Keeping you in our prayers!”

Anwar Maqsood’s beautiful lyrics continue to touch hearts even after years of the song’s release. Especially since the lyrics are relatable and Palestine is living every day in fear.

Released in 2007, the song was originally sung for Bollywood film Shootout at Lokhandwala starring Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and Dia Mirza.

Listen to the song here:

