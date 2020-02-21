Biopic on cricket star Wasim Akram announced at PSL opening ceremony

Among the many events that unfolded during yesterday’s PSL opening ceremony, one thing that left the crowds in high spirits was the announcement of the biopic on local and international cricket legend, Wasim Akram.

With a lot of conversation happening to build a star cast, the film titled Akram: An Era will be produced under the banners of 502 Productions and Pomelo Films. Adeel Niazi will be directing the film as well as co-producing with Arsalan H. Shah. With Wasim Akram’s worldwide fan following, Akram: An Era is expected to be an international success. The project will focus on the former cricketer’s professional as well as personal endeavours. We’re definitely excited to find out the cast, especially who gets a chance to play Wasim Akram, his late wife Huma Akram and Shaniera Akram.

The Sultan of Swing conveyed his thoughts on the subject during the announcement: “The fact that people are making films on cricket and, more importantly, sports stars, is not only a good sign for the film industry but for the sport as well. Movies are a unique portal to engage a whole new generation. I am looking forward to participating in the production and I cannot wait to see how this pans out.”

Both the producers expressed that the project is equally thrilling as it is nerve-wracking. Apart from this, they are hopeful that together the entire crew can create something whimsical whilst inspirational.

The film’s production is expected to begin by the end of this year and a release date has yet to be announced.

Watch the announcement here:

