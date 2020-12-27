Bisconni Music: Committed to promoting creativity and celebrating new music

Moving away from the trend of creating covers and tributes to old tunes, Bisconni is a brand all set to release their music platform that celebrates originality and diversity. Bisconni Music is introduced and labeled as the first Pakistani company to bring ‘The New Wave’ and showcase the essence of promoting new and fresh music in the country.

The stage aims to allow artists creative freedom and empower them in the field. The songs featured on this platform will be originally composed and written by them, giving a chance to fresh talent as well as renowned musicians to promote what they have to offer.

Bisconni Music is the brainchild of Bisconni’s General Manager of Marketing- Muhammad Sabir Godil. Talking about his journey of launching this platform, he stated:

“My vision for Bisconni consists of many passion points out of which one is Bisconni Music. I am very enthusiastic about this particular project as I’ve always been passionate about Pakistani Music. I always knew our industry is full of talent and talent that is undiscovered. I believed that music is an art that shall not be given any rules or boundaries. When you let the musicians run wild with their ideas, let their creativity flow, that’s when the real magic happens.”

Bisconni Music has the vision to give the music industry a fresh new sound. For that very purpose, the brand has collaborated with one of Pakistan’s most sought-after music producer, Saad Hayat who has a decade worth of experience.

Saad Hayat has produced music for various films, TV serials, documentaries, musicians, and projects such as Churails, Dobara Phir Se, Lux Style Awards, and Coke Fest to name a few. With the keyboard as his instrument of choice, Saad is also a part of Bisconni Music as a featured artist as well as a guest musician.

He has the reputation of being someone who identifies and promotes new talent, based purely on their creative worthiness.

“This is something which I wanted to do for a very long time. There’s so much talent in this country and with Sabir Godil at Bisconni Music, it’s a dream collaboration for me as we both share the same vision of not only developing and producing new music but also allowing them to be part of the national platform where they can truly shine. We have musicians making their comeback after decades, making their debuts, and just being able to release their original music. I am just very excited about starting 2021 with Bisconni Music!”

The diverse line-up of musicians from across Pakistan includes Ahmed Jahanzeb, Shuja Haider, Natasha Baig, Sajid and Zeeshan, Ustad Ashiq Ali Chand, Mughal-e-Funk, Haroon Shahid, Ali Khan, Mirage, Saad Hayat, Taha Hussain, Natasha Humera Ejaz, Ali Tarik, Sinnan Fazwani, Nimra Rafiq, and Alycia Dias along with the nine-year-old sensation, Mahnoor Altaf.

The platform has also formed a team of house-band musicians for the first season. In fact, for the first time in the history of Pakistani music, a music platform will feature five of the leading drummers of the country; Gumby, Aahad Nayani, Kami Paul, Ajay Harri, and Jason Anthony.

Also featuring the father-son duo of Russel D’Souza and Bradley D’Souza on bass and lead guitar, Shane Kerr on Bass, Mohsin Raza Shah on lead and rhythm guitars, and Saad Hayat on keyboards, the season comes as an absolute treat for music lovers.

The musical showcase revealed the promo song on the 25th of December. The song is the sing-along anthem for the new year of 2021 and is igniting excitement amongst music enthusiasts who’re waiting to see more of “The New Wave” after an electrifying start.

