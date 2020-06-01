Bollywood composer Wajid Khan of the famous duo Sajid-Wajid passes away

The week has began with another tragic death in Bollywood. Wajid Khan of famous composer duo Sajid-Wajid has passed away on Monday morning due to coronavirus complications leading to kidney issues. He was 42 years old.

According to India Times, his brother Sajid confirmed the news that the musician had tested positive for coronavirus and died of cardiac arrest. “He had coronavirus. When you already have heart and kidney issues, your immunity is low. His situation worsened in the last few days,” the report said.

The music director and singer is well-known for his compositions for Salman Khan’s hit movies like Wanted, Dabangg franchise and Ek Tha Tiger amongst others. As soon as the news of his death came, Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Priety Zinta and others took to social media to express grief.

T 3548 – Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/cb8E152J1X — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2020

I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news… He was such a beautiful soul.. Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy…🙏 إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus…Ameen. 🤲 #WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

I have just lost my brother today. Wajid bhai was more then a friend and a composer to me. May Allah Bless him Jannat. Ameen pic.twitter.com/eEo0lej1a9 — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) May 31, 2020

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏 Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace … — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can’t believe Wajid and I will never speak again. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Hard to believe we won’t meet again, talk again, laugh again, @wajidkhan7 (in front, in the picture). sajidk21 my brother, you will never be alone and our brother will never be forgotten. https://t.co/0v8lsgxVtM — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music 🎵 pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

Feeling Deeply Saddened after hearing shocking news of the sudden demise of Wajid Khan @wajidkhan7 May his Soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give strength to the family. 🙏 @SajidMusicKhan#RestInPeaceWajidKhan #WajidKhan #Wajid #SajidWajid — Javed Ali (@javedali4u) May 31, 2020

Among several hit numbers composed by the duo were, here are the names of a few: Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Hud Hud Dabangg from Dabangg, Do You Wanna Partner and dSoni De Nakhre from Partner, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Laal Dupatta from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger, Chinta Ta Chita from Rowdy Rathore, Fevicol Se from Dabangg 2 and Raat Bhar from Heropanti.

comments