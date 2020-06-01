To top
Bollywood composer Wajid Khan of the famous duo Sajid-Wajid passes away

by Entertainment Desk
Wajid Khan

The week has began with another tragic death in Bollywood. Wajid Khan of famous composer duo Sajid-Wajid has passed away on Monday morning due to coronavirus complications leading to kidney issues. He was 42 years old.



According to India Times, his brother Sajid confirmed the news that the musician had tested positive for coronavirus and died of cardiac arrest. “He had coronavirus. When you already have heart and kidney issues, your immunity is low. His situation worsened in the last few days,” the report said.

 

Wajid Khan

From left to right: Sajid Khan, Salman Khan and Wajid Khan.

 

The music director and singer is well-known for his compositions for Salman Khan’s hit movies like Wanted, Dabangg franchise and Ek Tha Tiger amongst others. As soon as the news of his death came, Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Priety Zinta and others took to social media to express grief.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un . . . The deepest loss of 2020 for me personally and for the years to come…. I lost my brother and very very dear friend Wajid. Wajid my brother not done…. there were many more conversations left bhai. Gone too soon, am shattered beyond repair. The most fondest memories of Mumbai I have are with Sajid and Wajid. They came to meet me and took me out for sehri. Not only that, invited me to their place and I had nihari cooked by their mother. I came back to Pakistan and didn’t get a chance to visit them again but our bond became rock solid over the years. My weekends are not complete without chatting with both the brothers and they will be incomplete without you Wajid. Kyun Bhai?? Rest in peace my bhai… rest in peace and may Allah give Sajid and family strength… nothing I write will be enough today. I will forever remember you as ever smiling, singing songs on the phone bhai… why did you go away so soon..🙏🏽

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Among several hit numbers composed by the duo were, here are the names of a few: Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Hud Hud Dabangg from Dabangg, Do You Wanna Partner and dSoni De Nakhre from Partner, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Laal Dupatta from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger, Chinta Ta Chita  from Rowdy Rathore, Fevicol Se from Dabangg 2 and Raat Bhar from Heropanti.

 

