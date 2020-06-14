To top
14 Jun

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

by Staff Reporter
Popular Indian TV and film star Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide. According to Indian media, Sushant’s body was found at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday.



The 34-year-old star made his debut with TV serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008 and later appeared in his first Bollywood film Kai Po Che in 2013. He was also part of big projects such as PK, played Indian cricket star MS Dhoni in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Journey and appeared in several other movies including Kedarnath and Shudh Desi Romance. He was last seen in Netflix’s Drive — a film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

 

 

His last mainstream Bollywood release was Chhichhore, which hit the screens in 2019 and also featured Shraddha Kapoor. The film went on to become a big hit.

 

 

The actor’s former manager Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide last week. Sushant had tweeted his shock at the distressing news on social media. His last post on Instagram was on June 3, a picture of him alongside his mother. “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two…” he captioned it.

 

Staff Reporter
