Bonanza Satrangi brings wardrobe essentials with Summer Volume 1

Summer is just around the corner and a seasonal wardrobe change is due. Where better to look for the best lawn collection than Bonanza Satrangi which offers exceptional quality of lawn joras with designs that are not only beautiful but unmatched as well.

Bonanza Satrangi offers designs in various colorways for its unstitched lawn collection where as there is also a variety of printed lawn shirts. That’s not all; the price points are unparalleled, starting from just PKR 980 for one piece to PKR 2,280 for three-piece suits.

Excelling in the field for the past 40 years, Bonanza Satrangi has something for everyone’s sartorial needs from digital printed designs to zari jacquards or embroidered or dyed fabrics. The brand has recently launched its Summer Volume 1 and here are some of our favourite pieces from the collection:

Color Me Yellow

Keeping in mind the hot and humid summer in Pakistan, bright colors add more zing to your persona. Yellow is one of our top picks, whether you want a slight tangerine hue or a peppy one, Bonanza has a shade for you.

Pastel Pleasures

For those who like mellow colors in summer, there is wide range of pastel shades of baby pinks, powder blues and mint greens. The prints on these colors are minimal and they will look prettier with light embellishments.

Monochrome Magic

Black and white is always in. It’s great for office wear or evening shenanigans as the color combo looks elegant and stylish at the same time.

Design Galore

Bonanza Satrangi offers prints that can be tailored in contemporary styles. The collection has patterns which will look great in modern cuts as well as other floral designs that will enhance traditional frocks and angarkhas.

Timeless Chundri

The designs aren’t limited to floral and geometrical patterns; the collection also revives traditional chundri prints with a modern twist.

A Touch of Fancy

The lawn assortment also offers some semi-formal pieces with zari jacquards. If stitched with hints of gold and silver, accentuated by laces or tassels, these designs can be worn as party wear.

