Boxer Amir Khan donates a building to make corona relief centre

During this difficult time for the entire world, heroes are stepping up to help those in need. British boxer Amir Khan has done a truly heroic act by donating a four-story building to the British National Health Services in order to convert it into a coronavirus relief centre.

The 33-year-old boxer made the announcement for his incredible gesture via his Instagram where he posed in front of the building he was going to donate to the NHS. He urged people to stay safe as well.

“I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time,” he said, empathizing with health authorities who are facing the world-wide shortage of medical equipment to cope with the number of COVID-19 cases growing each day.

Read: Feroze Khan distributes ration packets for the underprivileged during lockdown

“I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the National Health Services to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe,” he added.

This is definitely an act worth appreciating as the boxer has stepped up when his country needed him most.

comments