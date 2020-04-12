Braahti Organics looks at responsible fashion as the way forward

Entrepreneur and brainchild behind Shaan e Pakistan and SEPMA, Huma Nassr is full of energy, optimism and hope when she talks about the future of Shaan e Pakistan and the fact that her plans had to be shelved at the last minute, in the rise of the coronavirus pandemic. Huma and her team were in Colombo throughout the month of March, planning the grand Shaan e Pakistan 2020 3-day event that was to take place there this year, when the global crisis struck and she had to return to Karachi, putting all plans on hold. Though the suspension of the grand event meant huge financial losses and logistical set-backs, Huma took a deep breath and started working on the next steps.

“For now, when the whole Earth is in lockdown I, as an individual, can’t say anything for sure except for yes, Shaan e Pakistan is a non-stop movement and it will go on,” she said, speaking to Something Haute. “Our mission is to project the best of Pakistan globally, in the best possible way, and we will continue in whichever way we can. We will pick up from where we left once things resume in world favour. Maybe we will start with a quarantine edition of a capsule fashion presentation soon.”

Step one was to not be demoralized and using Braahtii, her indigenous fashion label as inspiration, she took a week to put her thoughts and resources together to create a small organic collection, combining a Sri Lankan and Pakistani craft-heavy ethos, to design simple garments, shoes and accessories that were uplifting, reflective of craft, culture and colour.

“The organic line has been inspired by Ayurveda and I did a lot of research when I was in Sri Lanka,” Huma said about her latest venture. “I traveled through the country and met many great Ayurvedics from South Asia, who reside in the suburbs of Sri Lanka. Braahtii has been my baby since 2006 and working with South Asian crafts has always been the brand’s USB. The vision for this line had been set in action before lock down and I was lucky to have the finished products before it was too late. We are doing Braahtii organics just for the cause and we’re trying to begin a responsible fashion movement.”

They are already booking online orders and deliveries will be made once the system returns to normal, Huma informed. The capsule collection includes tops, skirts, saris, accessories including purses and a range of slippers created with Ayurvedic herbs and fragrances.

