British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has become the first world leader to openly announce that he has just tested positive to COVID-19.

He made the announcement via a video on his Twitter account captioned, “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.”

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this,” he added.

In the video, he talks about working from home while in quarantine. “I’m working from home and self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do. But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

The last time Mr Johnson, 55, was seen outside was on Thursday night, when he clapped as part of a nationwide gesture to thank NHS staff.

The news comes after the Prince of Wales, 71, also tested positive for the virus earlier this week. This goes to show that absolutely no one is immune to the virus and it’s imperative that we all do our part by staying in isolation until this is over.

