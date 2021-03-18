Bushra Ansari encourages fans and followers to get the coronavirus vaccination

Since the pandemic began, Pakistan has recorded more than 586,000 cases of the virus, with 13,128 deaths, as per government data. Several celebrities were also tested positive, however, after almost a year of being surrounded by the threat of contracting coronavirus with no vaccine available, 2021 brought with it a new ray of hope.

The government started registration of senior citizens for the vaccination programme on Feb 15 soon after its announcement by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Twitter.

“All Pakistanis above the age of 65 can start registration for Covid-19 vaccine starting today. Send an SMS from any mobile phone with your CNIC to 1166 or visit nims.nadra.gov.pk to get registered. Vaccine center and date of appointment be communicated once vaccine arrives,” he had tweeted.

While the majority of the population is hesitant and unsure about the vaccine, senior star, Bushra Ansari gets the shot and shares her experience to encourage others to do what’s right.

The living legend got vaccinated recently and took to social media to share the news with her fans and followers.

In her video, she stated all the reasons why getting vaccinated is extremely essential for people and the cherished ones they wish to shield.

“I’ve never enjoyed being a senior citizen before this as much as I’m enjoying now,” she laughed, humorously adding that people can’t hide their age anymore.

“All those who were hiding that they were 60 plus now have no choice but to agree to their age — like I did.”

