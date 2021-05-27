Bushra Ansari shares her grief along with a message after losing sister to coronavirus

Coronavirus has taken several lives so far, however, many people around us continue to dismiss the reality and ignore the SOPs completely. Bushra Ansari who recently lost her sister, Sumbul Shahid to the virus shares that she is grateful to the people who prayed for her sister during her battle with coronavirus. However, she added that the reality of Covid-19 only hits you after you experience a personal loss.

“We’re told a lot about the coronavirus,” the veteran actor said in a video posted on Instagram. “But we only realise it when our loved one suffers from it and departs from this world.”

“You all saw a few days ago I lost my sister Sumbul Shahid. We receive a lot of information about Covid-19 but we truly understand what the panic is all about when someone really close to our hearts leaves this world because of it.”

”Everyone loves their siblings, and when you have sisters, the bond is even stronger. The four of us loved each other very much. We talked the same way, listened to the same music and sang together. If you think I’m entertaining, then I’ll have you know that Sumbul was the funniest most entertaining member of our family,” she stated.

Bushra confessed that she had to gather all her strength to speak about the loss. She went on to address the frontline workers, who are still adjusting to all this.

“There are so many people around me who say things like, ‘I had a bad throat so I took medicine and now I’m fine,’ and they’re meeting other people, going out, taking flights. So many people have a fever and they’re treating it with Panadol, thinking they’re going to be fine the next day,” she said adding that she knows several people who have been violating the SOPs.

She shared that there were many people who ignored their initial symptoms and visited her to pay their respects on Sumbul’s passing.

“Then when they went home, they developed a fever. One needs to understand that symptoms start showing only after your body has been fighting the virus for some time now,” she said.

“Don’t endanger other people’s lives. You don’t have a sour throat because you drank cold water yesterday, understand that,” the actor concluded.

