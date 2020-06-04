Cannes Film Festival announces lineup for 2020

Despite cancellation of the much-prestigious event of the Cannes Film Festival due to the coronavirus, Cannes has revealed the 56 movies chosen for its 2020 lineup, which includes new movies from Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen, Pixar, Francois Ozon, Naomi Kawase, Thomas Vinterberg and Maiwenn.

Details about the makeup of the lineup, including a record number of women directors and debuts, were revealed yesterday. The festival didn’t differentiate movies by section this year, instead announcing all 56 movies in one list, only demarcating some by thematic category.

According to Deadline, Festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux have announced the 56 films that made the cut for the 2020 Official Selection.

The Official Selection for the 73rd edition has been announced! Follow the selected films’ progress in cinemas and other film festivals using the hashtag #Cannes2020.

The lineup includes new films from Wes Anderson, François Ozon, Naomi Kawase, Pete Docter, and Francis Lee. The line-up would have brought mega star power to Cannes, including the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Viggo Mortensen, Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton, Kate Winslet, and more. The selection also includes Aya and the Witch, the first CG-animated feature film from Studio Ghibli, and Peninsula, filmmaker Sang-ho Yeon’s sequel to his Cannes midnight sensation Train to Busan. Another exciting inclusion are two episodes from Steve McQueen’s television series, Small Axe.

Read: Coronavirus: Cannes Film Festival 2020 will not be held ‘in original form’

As always, films that are given the Cannes 2020 label will be invited to screen at festivals such as Locarno, Telluride, Toronto, Deauville, San Sebastian, Pusan, Angoulême, Morelia, New York, Lyon, Rome, Rio, Tokyo, Mumbai or Mar del Plata, and Sundance. A key change is that Cannes has struck a deal with San Sebastian director Jose-Luis Rebordinos to allow films from the Official Selection to compete at the San Sebastian Film Festival. While it originally appeared the same might be true for the Venice Film Festival, that’s no longer certain.

You can see the complete list of films here.

