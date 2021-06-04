Cannes Film Festival announces lineup of films for 2021

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its Official Selection lineup for the 2021 event which will run from July 6-17 on the Riviera. After having to cancel the 2020 festival because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Cannes is determined to win back its place as the world’s No. 1 cinema event with an impressive lineup that includes big Hollywood names.
Festival President, Pierre Lescure and General Delegate, Thierry Frémaux made the presentation of 61 titles on Thursday in Paris, 24 of which are in Competition (four of those are directed by women). Many of the names are familiar including Jacques Audiard, François Ozon, Asghar Farhadi and Nanni Moretti.
Among the US filmmakers, there is Wes Anderson and The French Dispatch as expected, along with Sean Penn whose drama Flag Day stars Dylan Penn, Katheryn Winnick, Josh Brolin and Eddie Marsan. There’s also an as-yet unrevealed US studio movie to be screened on the beach while a new section, Cannes Premières, has been created and will feature new works from Andrea Arnold, Hong Sang-soo and Arnaud Desplechin.
COMPETITION
Annette, dir: Leos Carax (opening night film)
Flag Day, dir: Sean Penn
Tout S’est Bien Passé, dir: François Ozon
A Hero, dir: Asghar Farhadi
Tre Piani, dir: Nanni Moretti
Titane, dir: Julia Ducournau
The French Dispatch, dir: Wes Anderson
Red Rocket, dir: Sean Baker
Petrov’s Flu, dir: Kirill Serebrennikov
France, dir: Bruno Dumont
Nitram, dir: Justin Kurzel
Memoria, dir: Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Les Olympiades, dir: Jacques Audiard
Benedetta, dir: Paul Verhoeven
La Fracture, dir: Catherine Corsini
The Restless, dir: Joachim Lafosse
Lingui, dir: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
The Worst Person In The World, dir: Joachim Trier
Bergman Island, dir: Mia Hansen-Love
Drive My Car, dir: Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Ahed’s Knee, dir: Nadav Lapid
Casablanca Beats, dir: Nabil Ayouch
Compartment No. 6, dir: Juho Kuosmanen
The Story Of My Wife, dir: Ildiko Enyedi
OUT OF COMPETITION
De Son Vivant, dir: Emmanuelle Bercot
Stillwater, dir: Tom McCarthy
The Velvet Underground, dir: Todd Haynes
Bac Nord, dir: Cédric Jiminez
Aline, dir: Valérie Lemercier
Emergency Declaration, dir: Han Jae-Rim
CANNES PREMIERE
Hold Me Tight, Mathieu Amalric (France)
Cow, Andrea Arnold (U.K.)
Love Songs for Tough Guys, Samuel Benchetrit (France)
Deception, Arnaud Desplechin (France)
Jane Par Charlotte, Charlotte Gainsbourg (France)
In Front of Your Face, Hong Sang-soo (Korea)
Mothering Sunday, Eva Husson (France)
Evolution, Kornél Mundruczo (Hungary)
Val, Ting Poo, Leo Scott (USA)
JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, Oliver Stone (USA)
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Mariner of the Mountains, Karim Ainouz (Brazil)
Black Notebooks, Shlomi Elkabetz (Israel)
Babi Yar. Context, Sergei Loznitsa (Ukraine)
H6, Yé Yé (France)
The Year of the Everlasting Storm, Jafar Panahi (Iran), Anthony Chen (Singapore), Malik Vitthal (USA), Laura Poitras (USA), Dominga Sotomayor (Chile), David Lowery (USA), and Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Thailand)