Cannes Film Festival announces lineup of films for 2021

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its Official Selection lineup for the 2021 event which will run from July 6-17 on the Riviera. After having to cancel the 2020 festival because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Cannes is determined to win back its place as the world’s No. 1 cinema event with an impressive lineup that includes big Hollywood names.

Festival President, Pierre Lescure and General Delegate, Thierry Frémaux made the presentation of 61 titles on Thursday in Paris, 24 of which are in Competition (four of those are directed by women). Many of the names are familiar including Jacques Audiard, François Ozon, Asghar Farhadi and Nanni Moretti.

The #Cannes2021 #OfficialSelection’s announcement is over, thank you for following us! While waiting for the Opening Ceremony on July 6, find the Festival news and press kit on https://t.co/IosEnqkXv7. pic.twitter.com/ViLwE5PvBS — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) June 3, 2021

Among the US filmmakers, there is Wes Anderson and The French Dispatch as expected, along with Sean Penn whose drama Flag Day stars Dylan Penn, Katheryn Winnick, Josh Brolin and Eddie Marsan. There’s also an as-yet unrevealed US studio movie to be screened on the beach while a new section, Cannes Premières, has been created and will feature new works from Andrea Arnold, Hong Sang-soo and Arnaud Desplechin.

COMPETITION

Annette, dir: Leos Carax (opening night film)

Flag Day, dir: Sean Penn

Tout S’est Bien Passé, dir: François Ozon

A Hero, dir: Asghar Farhadi

Tre Piani, dir: Nanni Moretti

Titane, dir: Julia Ducournau

The French Dispatch, dir: Wes Anderson

Red Rocket, dir: Sean Baker

Petrov’s Flu, dir: Kirill Serebrennikov

France, dir: Bruno Dumont

Nitram, dir: Justin Kurzel

Memoria, dir: Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Les Olympiades, dir: Jacques Audiard

Benedetta, dir: Paul Verhoeven

La Fracture, dir: Catherine Corsini

The Restless, dir: Joachim Lafosse

Lingui, dir: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

The Worst Person In The World, dir: Joachim Trier

Bergman Island, dir: Mia Hansen-Love

Drive My Car, dir: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Ahed’s Knee, dir: Nadav Lapid

Casablanca Beats, dir: Nabil Ayouch

Compartment No. 6, dir: Juho Kuosmanen

The Story Of My Wife, dir: Ildiko Enyedi

OUT OF COMPETITION

De Son Vivant, dir: Emmanuelle Bercot

Stillwater, dir: Tom McCarthy

The Velvet Underground, dir: Todd Haynes

Bac Nord, dir: Cédric Jiminez

Aline, dir: Valérie Lemercier

Emergency Declaration, dir: Han Jae-Rim

CANNES PREMIERE

Hold Me Tight, Mathieu Amalric (France)

Cow, Andrea Arnold (U.K.)

Love Songs for Tough Guys, Samuel Benchetrit (France)

Deception, Arnaud Desplechin (France)

Jane Par Charlotte, Charlotte Gainsbourg (France)

In Front of Your Face, Hong Sang-soo (Korea)

Mothering Sunday, Eva Husson (France)

Evolution, Kornél Mundruczo (Hungary)

Val, Ting Poo, Leo Scott (USA)

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, Oliver Stone (USA)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Mariner of the Mountains, Karim Ainouz (Brazil)

Black Notebooks, Shlomi Elkabetz (Israel)

Babi Yar. Context, Sergei Loznitsa (Ukraine)

H6, Yé Yé (France)

The Year of the Everlasting Storm, Jafar Panahi (Iran), Anthony Chen (Singapore), Malik Vitthal (USA), Laura Poitras (USA), Dominga Sotomayor (Chile), David Lowery (USA), and Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Thailand)

comments