Cannes Film Festival delayed to July 2021

Keeping in mind the worsening situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the marquee French event has rescheduled the dates for this year’s edition. Organizers of the Cannes Film Festival have confirmed the 2021 festival has been postponed and will now take place from 6th July to 17th July, 2021.

Originally the event was set to commence on the French Riviera from 11th May until 22nd May, but it has been postponed due to safety concerns around the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

“As announced last autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserved the right to change its dates depending on how the global health situation developed,” Cannes said in a statement. “Initially scheduled from 11 to 22 May 2021, the Festival will therefore now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021.”

74th FESTIVAL DE CANNES: CHANGE OF DATES

Initially scheduled from 11 to 22 May 2021, the Festival de Cannes will now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021. #Cannes2021 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) January 27, 2021

The move, while expected, will have a domino effect across the festival circuit. The Venice Film Festival is scheduled to kick off September 1st. Cannes’ new dates mean there will be less than two months between Europe’s two biggest festivals, setting up a potential confrontation as the two events compete for the world premieres and red carpet star power.

Cannes was forced to cancel the festival last year amid the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Venice was held as planned, albeit with strict safety measures, including masks and social distancing.Canne

