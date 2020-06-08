Catwalk Cares: Day 2 of Pakistan’s first virtual fashion show

After a very well-received first day, Pakistan’s first-ever virtual fashion show, Catwalk Cares, managed to keep its audiences engaged on the second day as well. The three-day online show is the brainchild of Frieha Altaf, who initiated the concept as an ode to the frontline workers and volunteers who have for so long and are still risking their lives trying to help the world fight this pandemic.

The second day began with Generation followed by Sania Maskatiya, Ali Xeeshan, Ismail Farid, Elan, Hussain Rehar and Asim Jofa. The models chosen by each brand were guided by Nabila Salon’s team to do their own hair and makeup, personalized to their looks.

Generation

Lootera

The capsule collection, called Lootera, was designed around the idea of colonization and how the British entered the Indian subcontinent and stripped it of their freedom as well as their riches. Now is the perfect time to talk about how white-privilege has had people suffering for hundreds of years.

Sania Maskatiya

Yara

Sania Maskatiya’s collection included three monochrome, white looks that exuded simplicity and beauty. The idea appeared to portray a minimalist style in pastels and Alicia Khan looked absolutely radiant in soft makeup to match the collection. Sania dedicated the line to frontline workers with a message towards the end.

Ali Xeeshan

Kaafla Zuri and Fame



Ali Xeeshan used a mixture of several lines for his show. With Mushk Kaleem as his model, he made a statement about inclusivity with three very different styles that anyone could flaunt. Ali wanted to send the message that it’ll all end but we need to stick together because no one is alone in this situation.

Ismail Farid

Monochrome Memoir



After a fashion show hiatus of almost 12 years, Ismail Farid returned to do a show to show his solidarity with the frontline workers. The designer reprised his favourite theme of monochromes inspired by Bohemia and Sufism. The pieces were modelled by the supremely handsome Hasnain Lehri.

Elan

Une Belle Journée

Elan’s collection Un Belle Journée featured a collection of timeless silhouettes that would lift up any event of the day. The collection was classic Elan, complemented with intricate embroidery with beautifully detailed dupattas to match each outfit.

Hussain Rehar

Pastel Hues

Hussain Rehar’s designs comprised of modern outfits with 80s shoulder pads making a comeback in one of the looks. Each outfit was paired with matching accessories, including matching bags, jewellery and scarves.

Asim Jofa

Mystique



Designer and philanthropist Asim Jofa, who is also creating PPE kits to frontline workers in more than 400 hospitals, created a line specifically for the show. The collection was inspired by royalty and presented a mixture of designs and colour combinations.

