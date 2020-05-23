To top
23 May

Celebrities from around the world send condolences to Pakistan following fatal PIA crash

by Entertainment Desk
It seems like this year isn’t done testing humanity. While the world already struggles to control a global pandemic, and the number of cases in Pakistan rising every day at a drastic rate, more devastating news has hit the country. Yesterday, a local PIA flight carrying about 100 passengers from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport. While people are still struggling to come to terms with the news, celebrities from all around the world are mourning with Pakistan over the loss of innocent lives.



Ertugrul cast including, Engin Altan Duzyatan (Ertugrul Ghazi), Esra Bilgiç (Halime Sultan), Cavit Çetin Güner (Dogan Alp), Serdar Deniz (Titus), Gülsim Ali (Aslihan) and Celalall (Abdurrahman Alp), all expressed their grief over social media.

 

 

 

 

Bollywood celebrities too are mourning the loss of lives in the plane crash. Javed Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Sania Mirza and Anupum Kher took to Twitter to share their condolence messages.

 

 

 

 

 

It’s heartening to see the world stand with Pakistan while the country mourns over this fatality. We’re praying that this is where the devastation ends.

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

