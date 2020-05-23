Celebrities from around the world send condolences to Pakistan following fatal PIA crash

It seems like this year isn’t done testing humanity. While the world already struggles to control a global pandemic, and the number of cases in Pakistan rising every day at a drastic rate, more devastating news has hit the country. Yesterday, a local PIA flight carrying about 100 passengers from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport. While people are still struggling to come to terms with the news, celebrities from all around the world are mourning with Pakistan over the loss of innocent lives.

Ertugrul cast including, Engin Altan Duzyatan (Ertugrul Ghazi), Esra Bilgiç (Halime Sultan), Cavit Çetin Güner (Dogan Alp), Serdar Deniz (Titus), Gülsim Ali (Aslihan) and Celalall (Abdurrahman Alp), all expressed their grief over social media.

Dear #Pakistan , please accept my most sincere condolences on your loss today. Praying all the souls of the departed, praying for their families and those who have survived. — Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) May 22, 2020

Bollywood celebrities too are mourning the loss of lives in the plane crash. Javed Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Sania Mirza and Anupum Kher took to Twitter to share their condolence messages.

Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured. 🙏🏻 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 22, 2020

May Allah have mercy and give strength to the loved ones of the deceased ..no amount of condolences can be enough .. Heartbreaking and so so tragic .. #piacrash 🤲🏽 https://t.co/MZOvAaaJwP — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 22, 2020

Deeply saddened to know about the tragic #PIAPlaneCrash. It is so so sad. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with this tragic loss. Prayers for the injured. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 22, 2020

My condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in the #PakistanPlaneCrash Some times one feels that calamities also come in a cluster . Very sad . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 23, 2020

It’s heartening to see the world stand with Pakistan while the country mourns over this fatality. We’re praying that this is where the devastation ends.

