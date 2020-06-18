To top
18 Jun

Celebrities mourn the passing of legendary host Tariq Aziz

by Entertainment Desk
Tariq Aziz

Just yesterday, renowned PTV host Tariq Aziz passed away at the age of 84. His famous quiz show Neelam Ghar aired for four decades and was an integral part of childhoods for several generations. This included many of our celebrities, who were shocked, to say the least, to hear of his sudden demise.



Social media was flowing with many prominent personalities paying tribute to the legend.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vasay Chaudhry, host of Mazaaq Raat on Dunya TV also added that they will be airing Tariq Aziz’s last appearance on the show tonight.

 

 

Other tributes by celebrities included, Osman Khalid Butt, Fahad Mustafa, Shoaib Akhtar, Babar Azam, Saba Qamar and Hania Amir.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

