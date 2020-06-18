Celebrities mourn the passing of legendary host Tariq Aziz

Just yesterday, renowned PTV host Tariq Aziz passed away at the age of 84. His famous quiz show Neelam Ghar aired for four decades and was an integral part of childhoods for several generations. This included many of our celebrities, who were shocked, to say the least, to hear of his sudden demise.

Social media was flowing with many prominent personalities paying tribute to the legend.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Tariq Aziz, an icon in his time and a pioneer of our TV game shows. My condolences and prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 17, 2020

Another huge loss 😞 Tariq Aziz Saab you will be missed. #TariqAziz 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/zEoSOowrBz — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) June 17, 2020

#TariqAziz. The name. The show. No one can ever measure upto the grandeur of Neelaam Ghar. Thank you for contributing so much to Pakistani entertainment industry. May your soul rest in peace. Ameen! — Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@ZaraNoorAbbas) June 17, 2020

'TARIQ AZIZ' Passed Away. He was a Film Actor, was Known for his Famous TV Show 'Bazme Tariq Aziz' also in PTV's Quiz Show Neelam Ghar which was first Aired in 1974. May His Soul Rest in Peace Ameen 😥#TariqAziz pic.twitter.com/Ic9GWinflc — Sana Javed (@ImSanajaved) June 17, 2020

A big part of my childhood. May you rest in peace sir. Thankyou for entertaining us with your game shows & so much more❤️

“Dekti aankhon or suntay kanon ko#TariqAziz ka salam” 🤲🏻 — MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) June 17, 2020

Legend is, what legend does. He served us all. For so so long. Pakistan is indebted to you Tariq Aziz Sir. Truly, the end of an era.

May Allah bless you. My condolences to his family and all of Pakistan. 🙏🏼♥️🇵🇰#TariqAziz pic.twitter.com/kRflbgrfVu — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 17, 2020

DAIKHTI ANKHOO AUR SUNTAY KANOO.

RIP Tariq Aziz Sb,What an Icon.The only time I asked A guest to start the show & I remmember his hands trembling when he held the Mike (because of his age) BUT the moment cameras started rolling, the Voice came out with its trademark Grandeour.. pic.twitter.com/N4f90zRbd6 — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) June 17, 2020

Vasay Chaudhry, host of Mazaaq Raat on Dunya TV also added that they will be airing Tariq Aziz’s last appearance on the show tonight.

Tonight at 11.03 pm,We will be re airing Tariq Aziz Sb's interview in Mazaqraat.#TariqAzizRIP pic.twitter.com/SZOv6YYIKz — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) June 17, 2020

Other tributes by celebrities included, Osman Khalid Butt, Fahad Mustafa, Shoaib Akhtar, Babar Azam, Saba Qamar and Hania Amir.

Another day, another big loss 💔

RIP #TariqAziz My heart aches 😔 pic.twitter.com/BQpZrFF345 — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) June 17, 2020

Our media industry has lost a legendary host, actor & an exceptional human being. End of an era..!!! إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ..!!#TariqAziz pic.twitter.com/gV7WH7Y6Vj — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) June 17, 2020

His was the face that launched PTV, whose Neelam Ghar I grew up on.

What a tremendous loss… truly the end of an era.

Here's to the icon, Tariq Aziz. pic.twitter.com/oQPbTa5qin — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) June 17, 2020

Heard the sad news of legendary anchor Tariq Aziz sahab this morning. May Allah make his journey onwards easy. He was the first face of Pakistan Television. #TariqAziz pic.twitter.com/hRaU1mbokR — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 17, 2020

Haq maghfirat kare, a legend of Pakistan has passed away today. Such a huge loss. Sir #TariqAziz, May Allah SWT elevate your ranks and keep you in His shade of love and protection, Ameen. Indeed We all belong to Allah, and to Him we all shall return. pic.twitter.com/27pUaGBpEJ — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) June 17, 2020

