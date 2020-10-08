Celebrities react as Churails gets banned for viewing in Pakistan

Almost 2 months after it was released for streaming on the OTT platform Zee5, Churails has been removed for viewing in Pakistan. This medieval move comes after a short clip – showing Hina Bayat’s character complain that she had to give two hand jobs everyday to make enough money to open her own salon – went viral, putting Churails right back in the headlines. The series has been getting numerous accolades globally, but has not gone down well with conservative segments in Pakistan, who feel its bold content does not align with Pakistan’s cultural values.

With Asim Abbasi at the helm, Churails is Pakistan’s first-ever crime thriller series, released under the banners of Zee5 exclusive and Zindagi Original. The web series revolves around female empowerment with distinctive plots and a quirky timeline and follows the stories of four empowered women who create a gang to revolt against gross injustices served to women in a criminally patriarchal society.

The series has removed from viewing in Pakistan.

Director Asim Abbas shared his disappointment on Twitter, saying how strange it was that Churails was being appreciated internationally but banned in Pakistan.

How strange for #Churails to be lauded internationally, and now be shut down in its country of origin. In the very country where hundreds of artists came together to create something that could initiate dialogue and open doors for new narratives. (1) — Asim Abbasi (@IllicitusProduc) October 7, 2020

He added that this regressive move was a loss for women and marginalized communities that the web series was meant to represent.

This is a loss for all actors, writers, directors and technicians across Pakistan, who were hoping for digital/OTT to be their saviour. And it's a home-run for all the misogynists who have once again proven that they are the only voice that matters. (3) — Asim Abbasi (@IllicitusProduc) October 7, 2020

Pakistani celebrities Sanam Saeed, Osman Khalid Butt and Shamoon Ismail have come out in Asim Abbasi’s support, sharing their views on the ban on Churails in Pakistan.

The Cake actress Sanam Saeed took to her Twitter account and questioned the hypocrisy of viewers who are criticizing the web series for promoting vulgar content.

Banning dancing ads, outspoken films and webseries will not end rape if that's the agenda. Why are we riddled with such hypocrisy? Buss bandh darvaazon kay peechay ho sub. God forbid hamari bholi awaam influence na ho jai if we take creative liberty to be honest and open. — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) October 7, 2020

On the other hand, Osman Khalid Butt shared his frustration regarding this decision and reminded people that the prime suspect of the motorway rape incident is still walking free.

Oh, you got Churails banned? Congratufuckinglations. Now please focus your outrage on the fact that police have failed to arrest the prime accused in the motorway rape incident. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) October 7, 2020

Famous music artist Shamoon Ismail also believes that banning something that highlights the existing issues in our society is not the right way to deal with it.

Churails shows the sides of society that very much exist in reality. So if reenactment of it is considered vulgar by some I would suggest them to actually do something to stop forced marriages & rapes rather than putting a blindfold on by just banning it. — Shamoon (@ShamoonIsmail) October 7, 2020

As with all hot topics, the Churails ban in Pakistan has started a heated debate on social media, with most artists opposing the regressive move and conservative elements approving it, justifying it with the thought that the web series did not present a fair portrayal of feminists in Pakistan.

