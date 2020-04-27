Celebrities speak out in defense of Maulana Tariq Jameel following his Ehsaas Telethon prayer

Maulana Tariq Jameel is a well-respected cleric in Pakistan. Due to his stature in the religious community, he was invited to make a speech and dua during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Ehsaas Telethon. However, some of his remarks offended a section of the society, over which he even issued an apology recently. Following this unfortunate incident, several local celebrities have spoken out in favour of Maulana Tariq Jamil.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Feroze Khan have always been supporters of him. Both immediately showed solidarity with the preacher using their social media accounts.

Maulana Tariq Jameel Saahib is a good man, may Allah bless him in this life and the next. #molanaTariqJameel — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) April 26, 2020

Hamza kept his message short and wrote, “Maulana Tariq Jameel Saahib is a good man, may Allah bless him in this life and the next.”

Feroze Khan, on the other hand, pointed out that Maulana sahib should not be held responsible for other people’s misinterpretation of his speech. “Maulana Tariq Jameel Sahab should only be responsible for what he says and not what anyone understands,” he wrote.

Following the backlash, he tweeted an apology to the media. “I sincerely apologize if my conversation has offended any individual or department,” wrote MTJ in a tweet.

اگر میری گفتگو سے کسی فرد یا شعبہ کی دل آزاری ھوئی ھے تو میں تہہ دل سے معذرت خواہ ھوں۔ — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) April 24, 2020

There were several other celebrities who supported him including Danish Taimoor, Saba Qamar, Muneeb Butt, Imran Abbas, Humaima Malik etc.

Don't judge what you don't Understand PLEASE! #MulanaTariqJameel is a real man of deen. As I also said in my YouTube video, I'd want to say it again once and for all 'Barray milay talqeen karnay waalay insan honay k bawajood Khuda k faislay sunanay waalay' #MolanaTariq_OurPride — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) April 26, 2020

Saba Qamar emphasized on not judging what we cannot understand. She praised him and wrote: “Don’t judge what you don’t understand please! Mualana Tariq Jameel is a real man of deen. As I also said in my YouTube video, I’d want to say it again once and for all, Barray milay talqeen karnay waalay insan honay k bawajood Khuda k faislay sunanay waalay. “

Danish Taimoor said something similar, pointing out that MTJ has been preaching Islam for over 40 years and he deserves respect. He added: “May ALLAH be with you TARIQ JAMEEL SAHAB. People who are trying to misinterpret his saying plz get a life!”

Muneeb Butt took to his Instagram story to praise MTJ after he had issued an apology saying that now, he respected the preacher even more than before.

We love you Maulana Tariq Jameel Sahab! You don't owe any apology or clarifications to those who misinterpreted your message. May Allah be with you.https://t.co/8WfKkKVA3U pic.twitter.com/oYlIgfdkno — Imran Abbas (@ImranAbbas) April 26, 2020

Imran Abbas also tweeted in his support and wrote: “We love you Maulana Tariq Jameel Sahab! You don’t owe any apology or clarifications to those who misinterpreted your message. May Allah be with you.”

طارق جمیل we are sorry pic.twitter.com/AQmhS6qbMT — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) April 25, 2020

Lastly, Humaima Malick posted several tweets expressing anger over the backlash MTJ was receiving. She pointed out that he was perhaps the only unbiased cleric in the country.

It’s evident that these celebrities are all on one side of the debate, however you can watch the entire speech here and decide for yourself:

