Celebrities take a trip down memory lane with throwback vacation photos

While we are stuck at home for over three months and counting, we are running out of ideas to keep ourselves engaged. Binge watching TV shows, gardening, cooking and creating art is all we can derive pleasure from. Summer’s heatwave is driving us crazy but the global coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible to travel to our favourite dining places, let alone fly across oceans to some of the most beautiful and serene travel destinations.
This is becoming particularly difficult for celebrities who are accustomed to a hectic lifestyle. Summer is an ideal time for stars to take a break and enjoy leisure afternoons by the sea, visit adventurous spots or explore a new city. However, all of that is out of question so our celebrities resorted to take a trip down memory lane and share some of their most memorable moments from their last vacation or perhaps ones that they cherish. After all, vacation has become a state of mind now.
Ayesha Omar’s love for water bodies is quite evident in these shots from Istanbul.
. Advice from a river: . Slow down and meander. . Go around the obstacles. . Immerse yourself in nature. . Go with the flow. . Never go reverse. . Be thoughtful of those downstream. . Stay current. . Trust your Creator to make you reach where you need to. . Enjoy every part of the journey. . 🌊✌️By the Bosphorus. Instanbul. June 2017. . . #ayeshaomar #throwback #summer2017 #june2017 #instanbul P.s. Fyi #bosphorus is not a river anymore. Its a sea strait. Now that’s called evolution! 💁🏻♀️
When she conquered Rome!
When Rome was conquered, by yours truly. 📍🤺 . . #summer2017 #ayeshaomar #rome #roma
When cycling wasn’t just a pastime in lockdown.
Sheheryar Munawar shared a throwback picture of his biking adventures. Look at that two-wheel beauty!
Streaks of gold bursting out on a saffron bed, painted on the bluest canvas. The warm caress of the chilly mountain breeze on my cheek. Where to ? Nowhere really. Just here is fine. To the the miles I am yet to clock, to the adventures waiting to be devoured; I’ll see you on the Road…. soon. #throwback 🙏🏼 @dr.bilal.qureshi for lending me this beauty.
Even he has got a thing for beaches.
Saboor got nostalgic about meeting superheroes at Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.
Heroes are made by the paths they choose, not the powers they are graced with.
Is she a Potterhead, we wonder?
Ali Rehman Khan reminisced about enjoying a cup of coffee in pre-pandemic days.
Stopped to grab a breather right before the old lady above invited @ofshahanajan and I over for a cup of coffee. I think it’s time for another cup of that pre-pandemic coffee. #NewYork #OldPic ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸: @ofshahanajan ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Also, if you’re ever on vacation (again hopefully). Choose better walls.