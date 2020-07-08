Celebrities take a trip down memory lane with throwback vacation photos

While we are stuck at home for over three months and counting, we are running out of ideas to keep ourselves engaged. Binge watching TV shows, gardening, cooking and creating art is all we can derive pleasure from. Summer’s heatwave is driving us crazy but the global coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible to travel to our favourite dining places, let alone fly across oceans to some of the most beautiful and serene travel destinations.

This is becoming particularly difficult for celebrities who are accustomed to a hectic lifestyle. Summer is an ideal time for stars to take a break and enjoy leisure afternoons by the sea, visit adventurous spots or explore a new city. However, all of that is out of question so our celebrities resorted to take a trip down memory lane and share some of their most memorable moments from their last vacation or perhaps ones that they cherish. After all, vacation has become a state of mind now.

Ayesha Omar’s love for water bodies is quite evident in these shots from Istanbul.

When she conquered Rome!

When cycling wasn’t just a pastime in lockdown.

Sheheryar Munawar shared a throwback picture of his biking adventures. Look at that two-wheel beauty!

Even he has got a thing for beaches.

Saboor got nostalgic about meeting superheroes at Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Is she a Potterhead, we wonder?

View this post on Instagram ⭐️ #fortheloveofdanielradcliffe A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly) on Jul 3, 2020 at 6:04am PDT

Ali Rehman Khan reminisced about enjoying a cup of coffee in pre-pandemic days.

