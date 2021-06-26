Celebrities unite to celebrate National Amateur Short Film Festival Awards 2021

Some of our favourite stars have united under the umbrella of National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) in Islamabad today to celebrate and award young and aspiring filmmakers who have made beautiful short films to represent Pakistan on the world map with all its glory.

Mahira Khan came to Islamabad yesterday. She will be hosting the much-anticipated first NASFF Awards, and will be joined by the NASFF brand ambassadors including Ahsan Khan, Farhan Saeed, Humayun Saeed, Wahaj Ali, Mashal Khan, Ramsha Khan amongst others.

The short film festival, launched in November 2020, engaged talented filmmakers from 73 universities across the country to present Pakistan in a new light. Over 300 film submissions were evaluated by an esteemed jury. The best works will be awarded a one-year’s training program in Film Making (F&TV Development, Producing & Screen Writing) at one of the most prestigious Film & TV universities of the world. A Viewer’s Choice Award will also be announced at the finale. The shortlisted films are available for public viewing on the NASFF official YouTube channel.

The ceremony promises to be a star-studded event with dignitaries and celebrities from the entertainment industry in attendance. Here is a sneak peek into the event prior to the grand award ceremony that will be held tonight:

Something Haute will be covering the NASFF Awards exclusively. Watch this space for more updates.

