Celebs demand swift justice following arrest of prime suspect of motorway gang rape

Over a month after the heinous gang rape of a woman at the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, the Punjab Police has finally arrested the main culprit Abid Malhi, who had earlier managed to escape from the clutches of law enforcers in at least three previous raids.

Soon after the news of his arrest was made public, many prominent names from the fraternity took to social media and demanded exemplary justice.

Sanam Saeed heaved a sigh of relief and wished that this case sets the tone for zero tolerance for such gruesome crimes.

Shukkar. May justice prevail. May this case set the tone from now on. Zero tolerance for such heinous acts. Whatever punishment is decided it must aim to be a major deterrent. May this case prove to be more effectively dealt with than cases in the past. https://t.co/3HKkjpgITb — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) October 12, 2020

Adnan Siddiqui reminded PM Imran Khan that justice delayed is justice denied.

Now that the main accused of #lahoremotorway rape is in police net, may we pls ensure justice is time bound. As they say justice delayed is justice denied @imrankhanPTI. Exemplary punishment to the culprits to act as a deterrent to this heinous crime — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 13, 2020

Osman Khalid Butt also tweeted his immediate reaction.

Iqra Aziz and Maya Ali also emphasized on zero mercy.

Over a month after the #motorwayrape, Abid Malhi, the primary accused in the case is finally under arrest. The law must prevail – zero mercy!#motorwayincident #Punjab #Pakistan https://t.co/GqNkMUOdAy — IqraAzizHussain (@iqraazizhussain) October 13, 2020

It sure took a long while coming but 33 days later, Abid Malhi is finally under arrest. With the primary accused now behind bars, justice must be served.https://t.co/DYgjg5DsQh#motorwayrape #motorwayincident #Punjab#Pakistan — Maya Ali (@mayaali07) October 12, 2020

