14 Oct

Celebs demand swift justice following arrest of prime suspect of motorway gang rape

by Staff Reporter
gang rape

Over a month after the heinous gang rape of a woman at the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, the Punjab Police has finally arrested the main culprit Abid Malhi, who had earlier managed to escape from the clutches of law enforcers in at least three previous raids.

Soon after the news of his arrest was made public, many prominent names from the fraternity took to social media and demanded exemplary justice.

 

Sanam Saeed heaved a sigh of relief and wished that this case sets the tone for zero tolerance for such gruesome crimes.

 

 

Adnan Siddiqui reminded PM Imran Khan that justice delayed is justice denied.

 

 

Osman Khalid Butt also tweeted his immediate reaction.

 

 

Iqra Aziz and Maya Ali also emphasized on zero mercy.

 

 

 

 

Staff Reporter
