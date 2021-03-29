To top
29 Mar

China Fashion Week invites Pakistani designers for 2021 edition

by Entertainment Desk
China Fashion

Pakistani fashion has achieved a new milestone as ace designer Maheen Khan recently confirmed that Fashion Pakistan Council has been invited to China Fashion Week (CFW) 2021.

“I’m thrilled to announce that CHINA FASHION WEEK has invited FPW 2021 to collaborate during China Fashion week which is to be aired live. Collaborating with China Fashion week has been amazing for us. We hope to reciprocate the invite for FPW winter/festive,” Maheen Khan tweeted.

 

 

China Fashion Week has started on March 24th and will run till March 31st. CFW features 64 Chinese designers showcasing their autumn collections. The organizers have invited 14 designers from Pakistan to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations. Designers from Malaysia, Mongolia, India, Japan, Australia, and Canada will showcase their collections as well.

 

 

This is the first time ever that Pakistan is participating in the biannual event on the Chinese fashion calendar.

