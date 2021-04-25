Chupke Chupke: Memes & GIFs that will leave you in fits of laughter

Despite being criticized for its stereotypical portrayal of many characters and at times being confusing, Chupke Chupke is indeed a stress buster. If viewed as a lighthearted drama serial without making sense of much of what is happening in the comedic setup, the performances of most of its eccentric characters are giving us hearty laughs. So much so that many creative minds on Twitter and Instagram have started creating GIFs and memes of its scenes, and some of them are hilarious.
Even Osman Khalid Butt, who has a great sense of sarcasm, wasn’t able to resist making a few. The content, scenarios and dialogues are sometimes so relatable that they can fit in multiple real-life situations and hence Chupke Chupke is a gold mine for memes.
Here are some that we loved:
Every student’s nightmare
Me trying to cover whole syllabus one day before exams :
___#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/B5Y0WUCr9U
— ✤ 𝐓 (@notyourrtea) April 20, 2021
when you thought you’d be zoya in life but turned out to be meenu instead 🤣#tanaabanaa | #ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/W9jnPV8C4w
— 𝖓! (@nxpapillon) April 15, 2021
When you’re shadeed single
Single
Shadeed single
Phir aate hain yeh dono🤣🤣#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/oAImTTqkIP
— 𝐒𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐫 🇵🇰 (@mrpre5ident) April 20, 2021
when I see everyone is getting married
me:#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/p0NXkOyblP
— It’s Alawi (@m_alvi99) April 21, 2021
Meenu and Fazi ship
thats accurate. 😂😂 #ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/aTQwnNeD9O
— mishi protection squad. (@mominaak_) April 17, 2021
When dinner opens at weddings
I just cant🤣😂#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/NOCvrAAos7
— . (@_aIiyaa10) April 19, 2021
or your order is here!
when the delievery guy hits you up with a “i’m here” #ChupkeChupke • @Ayezakhan_ak @aClockworkObi pic.twitter.com/1kUA55fS2A
— mishi protection squad. (@mominaak_) April 19, 2021
When an acquaintance sees you on a date
DEAD 😭😂😭😂😭 #ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/fRFQk286ug
— ❥ (@yedilmera) April 21, 2021
Karachiites can relate!
@ArslanNaseerCBA loving your acting!!!!! 😂❤️❤️#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/zrCsnd3fNl
— Haadi protection squad😤❤️ (@Chupkechupkey) April 19, 2021
Every Pakistani mother ever
My mother waking me up to switch hdmi 1 to hdmi 2 like:@aClockworkObi#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/LZDAAzIoAV
— Haadi protection squad😤❤️ (@Chupkechupkey) April 20, 2021
Taken from life.@aClockworkObi @ArslanNaseerCBA #ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/na8rTHNigL
— Ithu (@ithu_amin) April 16, 2021
Me pretending like a good girl in ramadan.. 😇
Le Mom :beta tum itni achi nahi ho jitna bnnay ki koshish ker rhi ho
😂#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/cpZ00JrsEs
— ȶǟʏʏǟɮǟ シ︎ (@tayyaba_razzaq) April 19, 2021
Story of our lives
All time mood nowadays 🙈🙈🙈🙈#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/mTyYj6wMTy
— ɮʟօօʍɨռɢ 🌷 (@NilChatt23) April 20, 2021
Feels…..#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/414YnjL5vW
— soha♡︎ (@exulqnvis) April 21, 2021
Every Desi guy on First week of relationship 😂#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/lqWH4khlVG
— sheeraz khan (@sheerazkhan630) April 18, 2021
My forever mood.#ChupkeChupke @ArslanNaseerCBA pic.twitter.com/gsLuIwFCmO
— 🦋 ع ش ق 🦋 (@_butterxscotch_) April 20, 2021
le me before aftaar:#ChupkeChupke #CBAarmy pic.twitter.com/HhMSW2Yfz3
— It’s Alawi (@m_alvi99) April 21, 2021
Hadi-Fazi jori is a hit
Haha kuch yaad aya😂@ArslanNaseerCBA @aClockworkObi #ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/9zqqXwGkes
— team_Hashi❤️👫 (@ButtIdua) April 21, 2021
Desi relatives
Relatives 😂#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/Dh1ecFVWOB
— ★ (@aatishlagi) April 20, 2021
CBA Army
This one is definitely for @ArslanNaseerCBA , a true #CBAarmy bhai wah 😉#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/tjCUHelOsR
— Heena (@HiNahSays) April 21, 2021
Who asked for your opinion?
‘Well-wishers’ shoving their unsolicited advice down your throat be like:#ChupkeChupkegifs#outofcontextChupkeChupke @AliSafinas pic.twitter.com/LkTbCiwIFz
— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 16, 2021
Crash course for Eidi
How to get straight to the point with annoying relatives/guests on Eid.#outofcontextChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/b78HmLj5Pp
— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 15, 2021
A day with social media trolls
Trying to navigate through desi Twitter:#chupkechupkegifs pic.twitter.com/C8XA10GIuw
— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 13, 2021
Miskeen or Radhe Mohan
@Alisafina #ChupkeChupke
But second one is too cool😄 pic.twitter.com/02oTG78i3C
— Arslan Naseer FP (@HL0gy) April 21, 2021
Laughter is the best medicine: proven!
so trueee #ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/ovAuHyCmMb
— s. (@pkxedits) April 21, 2021