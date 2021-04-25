Chupke Chupke: Memes & GIFs that will leave you in fits of laughter

Despite being criticized for its stereotypical portrayal of many characters and at times being confusing, Chupke Chupke is indeed a stress buster. If viewed as a lighthearted drama serial without making sense of much of what is happening in the comedic setup, the performances of most of its eccentric characters are giving us hearty laughs. So much so that many creative minds on Twitter and Instagram have started creating GIFs and memes of its scenes, and some of them are hilarious.

Even Osman Khalid Butt, who has a great sense of sarcasm, wasn’t able to resist making a few. The content, scenarios and dialogues are sometimes so relatable that they can fit in multiple real-life situations and hence Chupke Chupke is a gold mine for memes.

Here are some that we loved:

Every student’s nightmare

Me trying to cover whole syllabus one day before exams :

___#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/B5Y0WUCr9U — ✤ 𝐓 (@notyourrtea) April 20, 2021

when you thought you’d be zoya in life but turned out to be meenu instead 🤣#tanaabanaa | #ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/W9jnPV8C4w — 𝖓! (@nxpapillon) April 15, 2021

When you’re shadeed single

Single

Shadeed single

Phir aate hain yeh dono🤣🤣#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/oAImTTqkIP — 𝐒𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐫 🇵🇰 (@mrpre5ident) April 20, 2021

when I see everyone is getting married

me:#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/p0NXkOyblP — It’s Alawi (@m_alvi99) April 21, 2021

Meenu and Fazi ship

When dinner opens at weddings

or your order is here!

When an acquaintance sees you on a date

Karachiites can relate!

Every Pakistani mother ever

My mother waking me up to switch hdmi 1 to hdmi 2 like:@aClockworkObi#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/LZDAAzIoAV — Haadi protection squad😤❤️ (@Chupkechupkey) April 20, 2021

Me pretending like a good girl in ramadan.. 😇

Le Mom :beta tum itni achi nahi ho jitna bnnay ki koshish ker rhi ho

😂#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/cpZ00JrsEs — ȶǟʏʏǟɮǟ シ︎ (@tayyaba_razzaq) April 19, 2021

Story of our lives

Every Desi guy on First week of relationship 😂#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/lqWH4khlVG — sheeraz khan (@sheerazkhan630) April 18, 2021

Hadi-Fazi jori is a hit

Desi relatives

CBA Army

Who asked for your opinion?

Crash course for Eidi

How to get straight to the point with annoying relatives/guests on Eid.#outofcontextChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/b78HmLj5Pp — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 15, 2021

A day with social media trolls

Trying to navigate through desi Twitter:#chupkechupkegifs pic.twitter.com/C8XA10GIuw — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 13, 2021

Miskeen or Radhe Mohan

Laughter is the best medicine: proven!

comments