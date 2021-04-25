To top
25 Apr

Chupke Chupke: Memes & GIFs that will leave you in fits of laughter

by Syeda Zehra
Chupke Chupke

Despite being criticized for its stereotypical portrayal of many characters and at times being confusing, Chupke Chupke is indeed a stress buster. If viewed as a lighthearted drama serial without making sense of much of what is happening in the comedic setup, the performances of most of its eccentric characters are giving us hearty laughs. So much so that many creative minds on Twitter and Instagram have started creating GIFs and memes of its scenes, and some of them are hilarious.

Even Osman Khalid Butt, who has a great sense of sarcasm, wasn’t able to resist making a few. The content, scenarios and dialogues are sometimes so relatable that they can fit in multiple real-life situations and hence Chupke Chupke is a gold mine for memes.

Here are some that we loved:

 

Every student’s nightmare

 

 

 

When you’re shadeed single

 

 

 

Meenu and Fazi ship

 

 

When dinner opens at weddings

 

 

or your order is here!

 

 

When an acquaintance sees you on a date

 

 

Karachiites can relate!

 

 

Every Pakistani mother ever

 

 

 

 

Story of our lives

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hadi-Fazi jori is a hit

 

 

Desi relatives

 

 

CBA Army 

 

 

Who asked for your opinion?

 

 

Crash course for Eidi

 

 

A day with social media trolls

 

 

Miskeen or Radhe Mohan

 

 

Laughter is the best medicine: proven!

 

Syeda Zehra

The author is Assistant Editor at Something Haute. A journalist by profession, the writer has a penchant for films, fashion and music.

