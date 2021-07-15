Churails will be available for streaming on ZEE5 USA

Pakistan’s first original web series to launch on ZEE5, Churails has received massive recognition ever since its release last year. Despite being banned and caught into controversies in Pakistan, the series continues to make headlines and win fame.

The series will now be available for streaming on ZEE5 USA from July 16.

Why so excited? Coz the Churails are coming to U.S.A,” shared Yasra Rizvi who is popularly known for her role as Jugnu.

“Jugnu and Sara (Sarwat Gilani) are a riot on and off camera,” she further wrote.

“Love you Jugnu! Can’t wait for USA to enjoy Churails,” responded Sarwat who also shared the news on Instagram.

With four boss ladies (Sarwat Gilani, Yasra Rizvi, Meher Bano and Nimra Bucha) driving the narrative, Churails (witches) emerged as a winner in redefining the word commonly used as an abuse for South Asian women.

Written and directed by Asim Abbasi, the web series earlier made it to Film Companion’s list of the best content of 2020 and was also awarded the ‘OTT Platform Show of the Year Award’ at the British Asian Media Awards 2020.