To top
4 May

Coca-Cola’s COVID-19 ad film reassures our faith in humanity

by The Haute Team
Entertainment, Featured
Coca-Cola

The beverage giant Coca-Cola has released a new digital film on the occasion of International Workers’ Day (May 1), sending out a message of optimism, love and kindness during the coronavirus pandemic. For those who are planning to launch Eid campaigns and donation drives locally, this commercial is a magnum opus to derive inspiration.



The ad film begins with addressing ‘human race’ and lists several reasons to believe. It juxtaposes the negative and positive realities that we have seen during this pandemic, showing how the world is suffering from numerous difficulties, some of which are a result of human selfishness  — such as shortage of basic necessities due to unnecessary hoarding — but for every selfish act, there is an opposing selfless deed to maintain the balance of nature.

 

Coca-Cola

 

The ad reminds us to look at the glass which is half full with the generosity of the people across the world. Children are being taught at home or online if the schools are shut down. The silence dominating the world is conquered with the sonatas from songbirds. There are caregivers like frontline doctors, volunteers and philanthropists who are shutting up the scare-mongering news. For the distances that we are enduring, we are rediscovering to love, learn and care.

At a time when human spirit is being tested like never before, Coca-Cola propagates the message that for every virus, there is a vaccine in positivity for “optimism is more contagious than any contagion”.

 

Coca-Cola

 

For every barrier or border that divides us, human spirit and kindness will unite us. The brand pays tribute to the heroes of humanity who fill the glass with hope and kindness by working hard for their fellow countrymen to ensure their safety while putting their lives on stake.

Watch the ad film here:

 

comments

The Haute Team

This article is written by one of our competent team members.

Previous post
Shah Rukh Khan turns singer to perform a feel-good anthem for virtual concert
Next post
Disney is making a short film about a Pakistani family celebrating Eid
You might also like
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan turns singer to perform a feel-good anthem for virtual concert
May 4, 2020
AAmir khan
Aamir Khan denies rumours about distributing money in ration bags
May 4, 2020
Socha Corona: Style for Sanity
May 1, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.