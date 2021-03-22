Coke Studio releases Pakistan Day special song that highlights fresh talent

Coke Studio’s latest Pakistan Day special song Ao Ehad Karain had 93,000 views only 15 hours after being released on YouTube. The song highlights fresh talent as well as established musicians delivering a message of peace, hope, unity and celebration.

Ao Ehad Karain features Young Stunners, Sadaat Shafqat Amanat Ali, Zaw Ali, Ali Hamza, Nimra Rafique, Mehek Ali, Adnan Dhool, Haroon Shahid, Surtaal Academy, Nabiha Saleem, Saad Ahmed, Zahab Hussain, Rida Batool, Farwa Batool, Shammu Bai, Kashif Din and Vishnu Saagar and it’s absolutely remarkable.

The song begins on a thoughtful note with Wattan Ki Mitti, Gawah Rehna and also recreates iconic tracks Itnay Baray Jeevan Saagar Mein and Mera Paigham Pakistan.

It has been produced by expert musician Ali Hamza who has also produced previous Coke Studio seasons.

“Ao Ehad Karain is a journey through time and emotion,” said the producer. “It starts introspectively, looking back to when the Pakistan Resolution was passed on March 23, 1940. It then moves up and down, like history has and life does: questions, conflicts, resolutions, awakening, rejuvenation and then, celebrating a new beginning at the turn of a new decade – 2021.”

“This is a tribute to Pakistan and Pakistanis. It carries the message of hope, love and harmony for us and for the world as we collectively face a major turning point in history. It’s a grand multi-city, multi-producer, 75 artists-on-board kind of a production and it’s been a four-month-long labour of love,” Ali Hamza further shared.

Reflecting the diversity of Pakistan, the music video is a refreshing take on our traditions. Ao Ehad Karain has been produced in collaboration with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Pakistan.

Watch the song below:

