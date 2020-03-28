Contagion cast offers advice on how to deal with coronavirus

Contagion is a decade-old movie that has seen a sudden spike in sales and downloads since the last month due to its eerily similar story about a global pandemic, such as the one we are facing right now. Taking notice of this, the cast of the movie has partnered with scientists from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health to share evidence-based information about COVID-19.

Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, and Jennifer Ehle all recorded public service messages to talk about the virus and offer guidance on how to deal with it which includes, social distancing, vaccines and heeding the experts. They all insist on facing the fact that this isn’t a movie anymore, it’s reality. Also, people need to follow what the experts and scientists are telling them.

“Wash your hands like your life depends on it,” Kate Winslet says in her message. “Because right now, in particular, it just might.”

The PSAs were written by the film’s screenwriter, Scott Z. Burns, under the guidance and with the input of the same medical experts who worked on the movie. The movie itself also followed the story around the spread of a deadly infection. Let’s hope the PSAs bring some perspective for people who are still taking this pandemic lightly!

comments