15 Mar

Cricketer Fawad Alam to star in web series titled ‘Khudkash Muhabbat’

by Entertainment Desk

Digital streaming portal, Urduflix official recently announced on Instagram that cricket all-rounder, Fawad Alam will be making his full-fledged acting debut in an upcoming web-series. The OTT platform also released a poster for the web series titled Khudkash Muhabbat.

“Urduflix featuring all-rounder Fawad Alam in their upcoming Original Khudkash Muhabbat,” read the official announcement on Instagram.

 

 

This is not the first time the cricketer will be experimenting in the acting field. Fawad previously made a cameo appearance in  drama serial Ghar Damaad that aired on PTV. However, the news of him starring as the lead in Khudkash Muhabbat has so far received mixed reactions from social media users.

Some congratulated him, others shared a sigh of relief that he did not choose politics as an alternate career while many turned the decision into a joke.

 

 

Fawad made his international cricket debut back in 2007 and after a break of ten years, he made a comeback and scored two centuries in 2020.

comments

