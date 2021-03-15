Cricketer Fawad Alam to star in web series titled ‘Khudkash Muhabbat’

Digital streaming portal, Urduflix official recently announced on Instagram that cricket all-rounder, Fawad Alam will be making his full-fledged acting debut in an upcoming web-series. The OTT platform also released a poster for the web series titled Khudkash Muhabbat.

“Urduflix featuring all-rounder Fawad Alam in their upcoming Original Khudkash Muhabbat,” read the official announcement on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

This is not the first time the cricketer will be experimenting in the acting field. Fawad previously made a cameo appearance in drama serial Ghar Damaad that aired on PTV. However, the news of him starring as the lead in Khudkash Muhabbat has so far received mixed reactions from social media users.

Some congratulated him, others shared a sigh of relief that he did not choose politics as an alternate career while many turned the decision into a joke.

Pakistan's very own #KabirSingh Urduflix introducing Test Cricketer @iamfawadalam25 as an Actor in their upcoming series "Khudkash Muhabbat" #FawadAlam has definitely an alternative career once he hangs up his boots! pic.twitter.com/l6Jx9b3H7W — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) March 12, 2021

I'm SO glad Fawad Alam chose acting as second/backup career! Warna tow ab constant darr rehta hai ek aur cricketer politics na join kar le 😖 — Masooma Sherazi (@SRM_Sherazi) March 13, 2021

"Legendary Cricketer Fawad Alam is all set to make his acting debut with a web series titled 'Khudkash Mohabbat'." Robert De Niro, Denzel Washington, and Leonardo DiCaprio have now got some serious competition. pic.twitter.com/WsTF5xScOT — SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) March 13, 2021

Pakistan's own OTT platform #Urduflix announces an original 'Khudkash Mohabbat' featuring the Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam. Bhai yeh kis line mai agaye aap @iamfawadalam25 pic.twitter.com/7n9gz6a5q6 — Hammad Siddiqui (@HammadMadd2) March 12, 2021

Fawad made his international cricket debut back in 2007 and after a break of ten years, he made a comeback and scored two centuries in 2020.

comments