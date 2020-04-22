Customers need to step up to help sustain the fashion industry: Mohsin Sayeed

There are many industries that are suffering during the pandemic since countries have gone into lockdown. This includes closing all unnecessary shops and outlets. Fashion amongst all is considered to be one of the ‘unnecessary’ industries. This has left many big brands in a fix to pay their employees without any income and now they are resorting to laying off employees in such dire circumstances.

Either way, without retail, the future of the fashion industry in Pakistan seems bleak. To discuss the current situation and sustainability of the industry, team Something Haute sat down for an exclusive interview with Mohsin Saeed, founder of The Pink Tree Company.

Here are a few of the most interesting topics that came up during the discussion:

1. Why does the world need fashion today?

“The world has always needed fashion; it’s just that we haven’t been recognized. Everyone practices and follows fashion, but people also put it down. As Anna Wintour said: ‘People on the outside are scared of fashion’. Fashion people are out there and they don’t care about society, that’s why we’re vulnerable to the critique that people throw at us,” he said.

2. How fashion is incorporated in our everyday lives and people don’t even realise it.

“Fashion is a utilitarian necessity. What people don’t realise is that the clothes they are wearing are literally fashion. Subconsciously they’ve worn pieces that have a relation to some kind of trend,” he said. Talking about why we need it even during a pandemic, Mohsin said, “I’d like to say fashion continued even during the Second World War. Paris was holding fashion weeks and everything. People tend to forget that this industry supports hundreds of thousands of homes. It’s a way to preserve our ancestral craft. If we don’t carry it down through fashion, how will crafts like embroidery survive? Even your home is a style, everything is fashion. However, we still remain a fashion-hating country. It’s just been a few years since it has started being taken seriously as a profession, otherwise, it was considered nothing more than a hobby.”

3. How the industry will survive in this country if we stay in lockdown?

“They need to understand that we work in advance. Before corona hit, we were working on our collections for the next year! Now we have all this stock and people have stopped buying. How will the brands survive now? Through the support of customers. They need to start buying if they need the industry to sustain because fashion is responsible for the income of many workers. However, even we can only survive for so long without an income. We need to pay our employees and for that, the people need to step up for this industry even if they’re always criticising it,” Mohsin explained.

4. How fast fashion has changed the dynamics of the industry?

“You know this fast fashion has caused us so much damage. It’s exploiting workers and adding excessive waste into the world. I think the world needs to move back to slow fashion. People need to be more careful these days about which kind of practices they’ll support. Now people need to be more aware of where they’re buying things from. We need to guide people towards staying local and supporting local crafts. They also need to see what the quality being used is. The reason being that your outfits need to last for long,” he said.

There was a lot more discussed like how people don’t seem to acknowledge the psychological and emotional role fashion plays in our lives and also the existence of fashion being political. Watch the entire interview here:

comments