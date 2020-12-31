Danial Afzal Khan joins the cast of ‘Mohlat’ starring Sami Khan & Kinza Hashmi

The New Year will bring with it some new dramas including Mohlat starring Sami Khan and Kinza Hashmi in the lead. The family-based drama, as described by Sami in a recent video interview, has a strong and interesting supporting cast that also includes Danial Afzal Khan aka Nomi from Raaz-e-Ulfat.

“This time the tables have turned and the female protagonists are not your usual beat up women,” Daniyal gave an insight in an exclusive chat with Something Haute. “My role is totally in contrast to Nomi and I hope and really wish that people would accept this character just as much as they did with Nomi,” he added revealing that he plays a hopeless romantic in the drama.

“You cannot call it a love story,” he clarified adding that it aims to give a strong message to the audience. “It is based on something which really happens in our society but often slips our eyes very easily. The impact of such is huge and can ruin lives.”

Without wanting to give away the plot, Danial said that it is basically based on selfish desires and their consequences. “It’s about running after your desires and dreams notoriously and crushing the affected right, left and center without thinking twice.”

Speaking of his experience of working with Sami Khan, he said that he’s a very cool, cooperative and amazing co-actor. However, his character has more scenes with Kinza Hashmi who plays the character of Maham.

“She’s calm and chill and totally surprises you once the camera starts rolling,” he shared his on-set experience with Kinza.

The cast also includes Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas, and Komal Aziz Khan and others. Penned by Samira Fazal, the drama is a 7th Sky Production and is directed by Saima Waseem. It will air on Geo soon.

