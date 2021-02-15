Daniel Johns Group determined to invest more than $1 billion in Pakistan

Despite the global pandemic, Pakistan seems to be winning the attention of foreign investors. London-based international property investment company, Daniel Johns Group has successfully delivered real estate projects internationally and is now determined to invest more than $1 billion in less than 10 years in Pakistan.

“As we say we don’t just build properties, we build futures, the ultra-modern nine-storey Ce La Vi development consisting of 450 luxurious serviced apartments, prime office, retail and leisure space over one million square feet will not be merely a building, it’ll be a community, which everyone will be proud of,” stated British Pakistani Khalid Iqbal Bhatti.

The DJ Group founder and chairman stated that the project was all about his passion for Pakistan and an innovative approach to property investment, which would culminate in an iconic and first-class development benefitting both investors and end-users.

According to the plan, fully-serviced and luxury apartments would be designed with exclusive aesthetics and cutting-edge technological features for the first time in Pakistan.

“Uniquely, the apartments will have relaxing garden spaces and will benefit from a designer shopping mall, grade “A serviced” offices, the first-ever 9D multiplex cinema, award-winning food outlets, and five-star UK-branded spa specializing in skin care and makeup”.

Khalid Iqbal Bhatti stated he saw Pakistan as a potential market and therefore, he wanted to offer a place predominantly to overseas investors, where they would stay for a holiday period at no cost and which would be managed and rented for the remaining months to deliver reasonable returns.

“Our approach of property development says goodbye to the old days of overseas buyers having to first source and buy land, then build the property only then to start the time-consuming task of managing the properties in such a way that it is maintained not only to receive a healthy return but also to provide the overseas buyers themselves with a home, which they will only use at most for one to two months of the year,” he said.

The DJ Group chairman said his group had mastered the art of investment in the Ce La Vi development with a focus on encouraging people not simply to buy property but to buy for their future.

The event’s PR was handled by Dr Rana Asif Hussain from THOR – The House Of Rana.

