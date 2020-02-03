Danyal Zafar fuses contemporary tunes with qawwali in ‘So Long, Goodbye’

With a spirit to experiment and introduce unique musical compositions, Danyal Zafar has released second track titled So Long, Goodbye from his debut album Blue Butterfly.

Younger brother of singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar, Danyal Zafar is driven to introduce newer kinds of music to Pakistani audiences. The first half of his recent attempt So Long, Goodbye boasts of English lyrics; which he has mixed with contemporary tunes. The composition takes a U-turn midway and the song turns into a qawwali with Punjabi lyrics.

Directed and produced by Danyal himself, the song showcases the singer’s versatility even in the visual medium. The video represents the two halves of the song aptly by creating a fusion like never before. Danyal is one of the first singers in Pakistan who is mixing hip-hop, R&B beats with qawwali.

He has released two songs earlier, title track Blue Butterfly and a single Ek Aur Ek 3, both of which were romantic ballads done in a new style with raunchy and risqué themes in play.

You can watch So Long, Goodbye here:

