Darya Kay Iss Paar wins three awards at the New York City International Film Festival

Shoaib Sultan’s short Darya Kay Iss Par has won three awards at the New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF).

The 30-minute film won awards at the film festival for Best Short Film, Best Director and Best Leading Actress (Khaba Aziz).

“Proud moment for Pakistan. 30 min Short Film Darya Kay Iss Paar (This Bank of The River) won three major awards in world prestigious New York City International Film Festival 2021,” shared the director Shoaib Sultan.

“A huge congratulations to everyone involved with the production and performances, you guys are unbelievably awesome!” shared Mobeen Zahid who worked on the sound and music for the movie, along with an original song written and performed by the fantastic Asfar Hussain (Bayaan) that will be coming out soon.

“Darya Kay Iss Paar (At this side of the river) is the story of a young girl named Gull Zareen located somewhere in the Northern areas of Pakistan. The story revolves around the life of Gull Zareen who has nothing but alienation in her life,” reads the description of the short.

“The story depicts the stereotypical behaviour of the society towards the mental illness. Certainly, it is a roller-coaster ride of strong emotions inspired from real events where the story can force a viewer to, at least, think about the issue.”

