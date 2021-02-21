Day 1: Fashion returns to runway with FPW Spring/Summer 2021

After almost a year-long hiatus, in which we fashion aficionados in Pakistan only got to see a few online fashion shows, 2021 is bringing back the traditional fashion week in the country with all its glory. The return is celebrated with the biggest fashion event of the season: Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) Spring/Summer 2021, held at The Secret Garden amidst lush green foliage over the weekend.

The event brimmed with palpable energy as celebrities, guests, designers and media members walked the dazzling Alkaram Studio red carpet, raising the style quotient. A select fashion crowd and critics witnessed this evening of fashion and glamour. Debuting models trained by former supermodel Atiya Khan and fashion designer Sadaf Malaterre, breathed life back to the runway. The show, directed by Adnan Ansari and his Riwayat London team with Massarrat Misbah and Depilex at the helm of all hair and make up, captivated the audience.

Speaking about the return of FPW, Chairperson of Fashion Pakistan Council and the doyenne of fashion, Maheen Khan, noted how this year in particular has been important in embracing the new changes in the fashion industry.

“I am very excited that, against all odds, we have actually achieved in pulling off this edition of Fashion Pakistan Week. Fashion Pakistan Council has always been known to promote new talent – designers, models, photographers or backstage teams – and this has continued to this date,” said Khan. “This year in particular, more so than ever, we have embraced the entire industry, and chosen to work with a lot of teams we haven’t worked with before. It’s been a wonderful experience and this is exactly what the Council stands for. Embrace new talent and do not tear down the walls that have just been built.”

The line-up for Day 1 of the FPW S/S 2021 included Umsha by Uzma Babar, Kalah by Mubashira, Diners, Sadaf Malaterre, Aleena and Fareena, Tabassum Mughal, and Sundus Talpur. Take a look at the collections here:

Umsha by Uzma Babar – Silhouette

Umsha by Uzma Babar showcased ‘Silhouette,’ a festive yet contemporary collection that embodies effortless charm, old-world glamour by incorporating timeless elements and traditional artistry in designs. Using a classic pastel colour palette, the collection features embellishments like Swarovski crystals, pearls, and ornate stonework to design pieces that perfectly befit the women of today. Dum Mastam actress Amar Khan walked as the showstopper for the designer.

Kalah by Mubashra – The Lotus Pond

The designs of Kalah by Mubashra took inspiration from the serene waters and scenic sights of a whimsical water body. The collection ‘The Lotus Pond’ features an array of motifs, a variety of colours and embellishments that have been inspired by the hues seen at a lotus pond. Supermodel Kiran Malik walked as their showstopper.

Diners Pakistan – Mirum

Showing their collection ‘Mirum,’ on the runway for the first time ever, Diners presented a collection for debonair men who are known for their impeccable style and dressing. The collection featured stylish cuts and silhouettes with an array of western and eastern outfits in premium quality fabrics suited for every occasion.

Sadaf Malaterre – The Flow

Sadaf Malaterre brought her signature oomph to the runway with her collection ‘The Flow’ that featured a mix of eclectic and classic ensembles. From the collection’s juxtaposition of structure and fluidity offset with Chinoiserie and fleurette details, to taking inspiration from the universe including the ebb and flow of rivers and mountains peaks, the collection debuted the designer’s menswear collection. As an animal rights advocate, her collection also sent out a message against dog culling in Karachi.

Aleena and Fareena – Karachi by Night

An ode to time honoured traditions and contemporary fashion, designer duo Aleena and Fareena, showcased their collection ‘Karachi by Night’ that featured top picks from two collections. It had a jeweled tone colour palette which glittered on the runway with its dewy silvers, rich golds and monochromatic hues., signifying the busy life of the metropolis. The collection comprised structured jackets, capes and embellished shirts in silk, taffeta and tulle.

Tabassum Mughal – Eclectic Regalia

Paying homage to the regal and opulent courts of Europe and the Subcontinent which were buoyed by the might of feminine empowerment and innate elegance, Tabassum Mughal presented a collection titled ‘Eclectic Regalia.’ Featuring fine fabrics including pure silk, chiffon, velvet and net in mesmerizing hues like royal gold, intoxicating deep-crimson, blush pink and grey pieces, the collection had dramatic feel to it. It comprised voluminous court-style silhouettes including fitted bodices, majestic trailing trains, and glamorous long capes, which were offset with luxuriously rich embroidery.

Sundus Talpur

Sundus Talpur played to her strengths by bringing forth a solo collection of contemporary hand-sculpted jewellery. The designer showcased her signature 22 Karat gold and sterling silver jewellery which perfectly ended the first night of FPW 2021 with striking pieces that were inspired by female empowerment, strength and resilience, and were fashion statements on their own.

You can watch the show exclusively on ARY Digital’s YouTube channel. Here is day one’s live coverage:

